"You will be seeing the diva in some looks” — Shea Couleé unveils details about her ‘drag queen hacker’ role in Ironheart

Drag queen, singer, and actor Shea Couleé recently opened up about her upcoming role in Ironheart. The series, premiering on Disney Plus on June 24, 2025, will feature her as the character Slug. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly published on June 16, 2025, Shea described her character as "a really fierce hacker" and said:

"I help a group of urban Robin Hoods to take away from the privileged and help give back to the community. I’m there to help out on all the missions that go down, trying to shift this power dynamic in this version of Chicago we see in the show."

She also detailed whether she would be blending her drag looks with that of her character on Ironheart and added:

"You will be seeing the diva in some looks."

Shea Couleé implements her drag avatar into her character on Ironheart

Shea Couleé will be playing the role of Slug in Ironheart (Image via Getty)

As previously mentioned, actor Shea Couleé's character, Slug, in Disney Plus' Ironheart will be seen wearing several drag looks. Speaking about this during her interview with Entertainment Weekly, Couleé said that her character's drag life will appear in the form of "flashbacks." She said:

"They've kind of left drag. They are a drag queen, but it’s kind of a past life. You see them in drag, but it’s kind of in the context of flashbacks before where they are now, because they’re trying to be on the low-low!"

While sharing some important details about Slug, Shea withheld some information, mentioning that her character would be referred to by a code name. She added that this code name may or may not be used, as some people are actively searching for them. She said:

"From my understanding, this version of Slug they’re presenting is someone who’s being referred to as a code name. I don’t want to give too much of their backstory away. They need an alternative code name to go by because there could or could not be some people looking for them."

Some of Shea Couleé's past works

Ironheart star Shea Couleé has been active since 2012. Despite starting over a decade ago, Couleé gained widespread recognition in 2017 as a contestant on the ninth season of RuPaul's Drag Race. The show brought her mainstream attention and established her as a household name as she finished in third place.

Following that, she appeared as a guest on several programs, including Breakfast Television Toronto (2017), Hey Qween! (2018), and Windy City Live (2018). In 2020, Shea Couleé returned as a contestant and eventual winner in both RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked season 2.

Couleé's association with RuPaul's Drag Race franchise continued, as she later appeared in All Stars season 6, All Stars season 7, and All Stars: Untucked season 4.

When it comes to playing characters, Shea Couleé's most significant work came in Abbott Elementary (2024), where she portrayed Lisa Condo. Her upcoming role in Disney Plus' Ironheart is expected to be one of her most crucial roles yet.

