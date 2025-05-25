Ironheart: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

After a long wait, the highly anticipated Ironheart series is all set to arrive on Disney Plus on June 24, 2025. Its arrival on the given date on the platform was confirmed by Marvel Entertainment on May 14, 2025, on YouTube and other social media platforms with the release of a trailer.

Almost around the same time, Disney, on its official page, revealed details about Ironheart, including its plot and cast. A synopsis highlighted that the events of the show would be set some time after those of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which came out in 2022. It further said:

"Marvel Television’s “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne)—a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka “The Hood” (Anthony Ramos)."

Disney also revealed the names of some of the actors who would be associated with the show. While Dominique Thorne will play Riri Williams / Ironheart, Anthony Ramos will play Parker Robbins / The Hood. Other actors who will also be associated with the show include Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam, and Anji White.

Release details about Ironheart

Ironheart will be premiering on Disney Plus on June 24, 2025, at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET with the first three episodes. The remaining three episodes of the show will be released later, likely in a weekly format. However, details regarding the same have not been divulged yet.

In the Indian subcontinent, the first three episodes of the show will be available to stream on Jio Hostar on June 25, 2025. The remaining three episodes of the show will also be available to watch on the same platform. Much like on Disney Plus, these episodes are also expected to follow a weekly release format.

About the show's plot

Ironheart is the last television series and overall project to be released under Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chinaka Hodge will serve as head writer for the show, while Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes will serve as episode directors.

The show will be executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Zinzi Coogler.

The show's trailer, which was released on YouTube by Marvel Entertainment on May 14, 2025, sees Riri Williams's abilities being put to test as part of an "interview." Subsequent parts of the trailer reveal Riri's desire to do something "iconic." Several minutes into the trailer, the audiences get to see her making a highly functional hand and face mask resembling that of Tony Stark/Iron Man.

What did Dominique Thorne say about her starring role in the upcoming Ironheart series?

Dominique Thorne will play Riri Williams in the upcoming series on Disney Plus project (Image via Getty)

In an interview with Teen Vogue published on March 15, 2023, Dominique Thorne, who stars as Riri Williams in Ironheart, revealed how "grateful" she was to have had the experience of being associated with a project such as this.

"I’m very, very, very grateful for this whole journey that Ironheart gave me, because that's the only reason why I feel now, on the other side of my first step in the MCU, I'm not as fearful about anything [in my career], the way that I was before,” she said.

Additionally, Thorne also spoke about her approach in life, especially when it comes to picking projects to work on.

“Nothing about this journey or this walk has been easy for me, so I'm okay continuing to refuse the easier path of stress, worry, and anxiety. I'm much more interested in challenging myself to figure out how I can continue to exercise patience, peace, and stillness, because that has always been the thing that keeps me feeling like me," she said.

She further added that her main focus was her contribution and obligation, and that believed that she can be the "most helpful" from this focus.

