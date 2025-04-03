Freaky Tales: Full list of cast explored

Freaky Tales is an upcoming action comedy movie set for release on April 4, 2025. Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck directed and wrote the movie. It premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on January 18, 2024.

Ad

The official synopsis of the movie reads:

"Set in 1987 Oakland, Freaky Tales presents a multi-track mixtape of colorful characters—including an NBA star, a corrupt cop, a female rap duo, teen punks, neo-Nazis, and a debt collector—who are on a collision course in a fever dream of showdowns and battles."

The film stars Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Jay Ellis, Dominique Thorne, Normani, and several others. Below is a complete list of the cast of Freaky Tales.

Ad

Trending

Complete list of the cast of Freaky Tales

1) Pedro Pascal as Clint

Pedro Pascal (Image via Getty)

Pedro Pascal plays the movie's central character, Clint. Clint's story intertwines with the different underdogs of Oakland. He is also involved in violent fights and a life of crime, as he can be seen wielding an axe in the trailer.

Ad

Pascal is widely known for his role in the hit HBO Max TV series The Last of Us. He made his breakthrough as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones season 4, and has since starred in leading roles in The Mandalorian and Gladiator II.

2) Ben Mendelsohn as The Guy

Ben Mendelsohn (Image via Getty)

Australian actor Ben Mendelsohn appears as The Guy, an unnerving police officer with secret ties to a neo-Nazi group. Mendelsohn is a longtime collaborator of Bodek and Fleck and has worked with them in the MCU movie Captain Marvel.

Ad

Mendelsohn has appeared in movies like The Dark Knight Rises, Animal Kingdom, and Mississippi Grind. His performance in the Netflix series Bloodline earned him the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

3) Jay Ellis as Sleepy Floyd

Jay Ellis (Image via Getty)

Jay Ellis stars as Sleepy Floyd, a real-life former professional basketball player reimagined as an action hero in the film. Floyd was an NBA All-Star in 1987 while playing for the Golden State Warriors.

Ad

Ellis's first major role was in BET's series The Game. He also appeared in the HBO comedy series, Insecure, and received the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award at the 49th NAACP Image Awards for his performance. One of his most recent roles is as Reuben 'Payback' Fitch in Top Gun: Maverick.

Also read: Freaky Tales: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

4) Normani as Entice

Ad

Normani (Image via Getty)

Normani appears as Entice, an up-and-coming rapper in the '80s. She is a part of a rapper duo alongside her sister from another mother, Barbie. Together, the sisters are preparing to face off against a legendary rapper.

Ad

Normani is making her debut as an actress in this movie. She is a former member of the girl group, Fifth Harmony. She has collaborated with numerous popular musicians such as Calvin Harris, Sam Smith, Ariana Grande, and Nicki Minaj.

5) Dominique Thorne as Barbie

Dominique Thorne (Image via Getty)

Dominique Thorne plays the role of Barbie in Freaky Tales. She is the other member of the hip-hop duo alongside Normani's Entice. Much else is not known about the character except that she will play a role in Oakland's vibrant music scene in the '80s.

Ad

Thorne is most widely known for playing the role of Riri Williams/Ironheart in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with an appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She will be reprising the character in the upcoming TV series, Ironheart.

List of other cast members of Freaky Tales

Freaky Tales cast at the Oakland premiere (Image via Getty)

Besides the aforementioned stars, several others appear in the movie. Here is a list of the other actors and the characters that they play:

Ad

Ji-young Yoo as Tina

Tom Hanks as Hank

Jack Champion as Lucid

Marteen as Kohlrabi

Zack Roberts as Nazi Bonehead

Michelle Farrah Huang as Kelsey

Keir Gilchrist as Josh

Dan Marotte as Troy

James Coker as Larry

Mike Infante as Nick

Chachi Delgado as Tom

Yong Kim as Tina's Dad

Amy Bui as Tina's Sister

Freaky Tales will be in theaters from April 4, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback