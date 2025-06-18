Marvel’s’ Ironheart: Complete episode release guide 

The MCU miniseries, Ironheart, based on the Marvel Comics, is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on June 24, 2025. It is created by Chinaka Hodge and stars Dominique Thorne as the titular character/Riri Williams and Anthony Ramos as The Hood/Parker Robbins.

Other crucial characters in the show are played by actors Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam, and Anji White.

Ironheart will comprise six episodes, which will be divided into two parts. While the first three episodes will be released on June 24, the rest of them will be released on July 1. The same was announced by Marvel Studios' official X page on June 18, 2025.

Complete release guide for all the episodes of Ironheart

Trending

Marvel Studios recently announced the release dates and titles of all the episodes of Disney+'s upcoming Ironheart series. As mentioned previously, the six episodes will be divided into two halves, with three episodes releasing this Tuesday and the rest the next. Here's how the release schedule looks:

Episode 1 (Take Me Home): June 24, 2025 Episode 2 (Will the Real Natalie Please Stand Up?): June 24, 2025 Episode 3 (We in Danger, Girl): June 24, 2025 Episode 4 (Bad Magic): July 1, 2025 Episode 5 (Karma's a Glitch): July 1, 2025 Episode 6 (The Past Is the Past): July 1, 2025.

More details about the upcoming Ironheart series

The upcoming Disney+ show will focus on Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams as she embarks on a journey to find her footing in the world. She has a unique talent for building iron suits and working with other forms of technology that set her apart from her contemporaries. That said, while her path seems direct, the means of achieving it come with their own set of difficulties she must overcome to succeed.

The official synopsis for the show, according to Disney+, reads:

"Set after the events of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' Marvel Television’s 'Ironheart' pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne)—a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago."

The description also notes:

"Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)."

According to the same source, Chinaka Hodge is the head writer for the show. Episodes have been directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Zinzi Coogler have served as executive producers.

Cast details for the show

As previously noted, Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos will be playing the roles of Riri Williams and Parker Robbins, respectively.

Lyric Ross will portray Natalie Washington, while Alden Ehrenreich will play Joe McGillicuddy. Manny Montana is Cousin John, and Matthew Elam is Xavier Washington. Anji White will take on the role of Ronnie Williams. Although Regan Aliyah is a part of the show's cast, her role has not been revealed yet.

In addition to the mentioned names, other actors will also appear in significant roles. Among them are Jim Rash, who will play the Dean of MIT, and Shea Couleé, who will portray Slug.

Stay updated on the latest trends in TV shows and movies as 2025 progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience under her belt. She has a Master's degree in Sociology from the University of Calcutta, and has always been passionate about the entertainment industry, eventually gravitating towards her current role.



She has a truly diverse professional background; working as a fundraiser, a teacher, a demo sales associate, and a student success specialist. She has also penned articles for the Esports & Gaming and Health & Fitness segments of Sportskeeda, before she decided to write about the latest series and films in the industry.



Sanchari aims to produce top-notch error-free content by looking for and going through only credible sources of information. She also verifies details with the help of a variety of official sources to offer readers accurate and informative articles.



Some hit titles she has recently been obsessed with include 'Beef,' 'The Bear,' 'The Great,' and 'The Favourite.' However, 'Modern Family' and 'Silver Linings Playbook' stand out as two of her favorite releases. She also appreciates comedian Kenny Sebastian's work and admires his outlook on life.



When not writing, she likes to play darts, colour, listen to music and read. Know More