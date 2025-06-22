How old is Zero in Stick? All about the character from the series

The Apple TV+ series Stick is a sports comedy that follows the story of a washed-up former golf star trying to revive his career by mentoring a teenage golf prodigy. The show premiered on June 4, 2025, and stars Owen Wilson as Pryce Cahill, Peter Dager as Santi Wheeler, Lilli Kay as Zero, Mariana Treviño as Elena Wheeler, and Marc Maron as Mitts. Created by Jason Keller, the show combines humor, drama, and the tension of competitive golf. As of now, five episodes have been released.

One of the key characters in Stick is Zero, portrayed by Lilli Kay. Zero is a non-binary bartender who enters the story in episode 3 and quickly becomes central to Santi’s development as a golfer. While Zero’s age is never directly addressed in the show, actor Lilli Kay, who portrays the character, is 29 years old. However, based on their energy and role within the show, Zero could be in their early to mid-20s.

This aligns with how Zero is presented in the series, as an adult with enough life experience to influence and challenge both Santi and the older characters. Their role becomes increasingly important as the story progresses, especially in guiding Santi both on and off the golf course.

Zero’s role in Stick and how they shape the story

Zero confronts Pryce in Stick after realizing they were used to manipulate Santi during the qualifier (Image via AppleTV+)

Zero, played by Lilli Kay, is introduced in episode 3 of Stick as a sharp-tongued bartender with no tolerance for arrogance, especially from golfers. Their first encounter with Santi marks a turning point in his tournament performance. After being berated by his coach, Pryce, Santi finds unexpected support and perspective from Zero. This boosts his confidence, helping him score eight under par on the back nine.

By episode 4, Pryce realizes that Santi listens to Zero more than him. He secretly offers Zero $10,000 and his Ryder Cup ring to act as Santi’s caddy while pretending it was Santi’s own idea. This manipulation sets up a secret alliance between Pryce and Zero, designed to channel coaching advice through a voice Santi trusts. However, the plan has its flaws as Zero begins questioning Pryce’s motives and refuses to blindly follow his strategies.

In Stick season 1 episode 5, titled The Birdie Machine, Zero officially becomes Santi’s caddy during the US Amateur Qualifier. They encourage Santi to play independently, which results in a setback during the tournament. Still, this leads to a moment of clarity where Zero admits they feel safe with Santi. This connection deepens their bond and strengthens their dynamic.

Zero’s presence causes tension within the group. Mitts distrusts Zero and suspects ulterior motives, while Elena has mixed feelings about their growing influence on Santi. Despite this, Zero’s insight, directness, and ability to connect with Santi make them a key figure in the storyline.

Zero also appears to challenge the assumptions of the older characters. Their blunt attitude and non-traditional worldview spark arguments, particularly about identity, class, and trust. They question the motives of those around them, and although this causes conflict, it also pushes characters like Pryce and Elena to reflect on their actions.

Moreover, Zero and Santi’s growing closeness hints at a potential romantic storyline. Though not confirmed, their late-night conversations and shared vulnerabilities have become a consistent element of recent episodes. Their dynamic not only drives Santi’s growth but also shifts the emotional tone of the show.

Stick: Latest plot developments and upcoming episodes

Santi and Zero share a private moment outside the motel in Stick as they connect under the glow of a lantern (Image via AppleTV+)

Stick season 1 follows Pryce, a former professional golfer, who becomes a coach to Santi, a teen prodigy with a troubled past. The team travels together in an RV, competing in amateur tournaments. Each episode explores personal dynamics and the challenges of mentorship, legacy, and redemption.

As of June 21, 2025, five episodes of Stick season 1 have aired. In episode 5, The Birdie Machine, Zero takes center stage. Pryce asks them to relay golf strategies to Santi through a set of signals. Zero agrees but later defies Pryce’s advice mid-tournament, believing it could trigger Santi’s past trauma related to his father. Santi’s performance suffers, but the moment strengthens their trust.

Meanwhile, Mitts confronts Pryce about his unresolved grief over the death of his son Jett. He expresses concern that Pryce is using Santi as a means to cope. The episode ends with the group back on the road, and Santi starting to win more tournaments, suggesting a potential upswing in his performance.

Stick’s earlier episodes also hinted at Pryce’s gambling problem, which has yet to be fully addressed. His reckless decision to bet on Santi’s first tournament and his financial dependence on others, including his ex-wife Amber-Linn, foreshadow future tensions. These unresolved threads suggest further twists in the second half of the season.

Episode 6, titled RV Shangri-La, will release on June 25, 2025, exclusively on Apple TV+. New episodes are released every Wednesday at 12 am ET. The first three episodes premiered on June 4, and the remaining episodes follow a weekly schedule, with the season finale set to air on July 23, 2025. The season has a total of ten episodes, each running between 29 to 45 minutes.

Zero’s introduction to Stick has significantly influenced the direction of the show. Zero is portrayed as a capable and emotionally intelligent adult who plays a pivotal role in Santi’s growth. Their presence brings both conflict and clarity to the team. Stay tuned to follow Zero’s journey and watch how their relationship with Santi evolves.

