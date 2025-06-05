Stick season 1 episode 3 ending explained: Why did Santi turn his back on Pryce?

Stick season 1 episode 3 marks a pivotal moment in the golf comedy series, where deeper conflicts and personal tensions among the characters take center stage. Released on June 4, 2025, this episode takes a deeper dive into Santi's first tournament and the dynamics between Pryce (played by Owen Wilson), Santi, and their unique team.

Viewers are introduced to Zero, a new character who pledges to provide the group with both chances and difficulties as the episode runs on. Though it also leaves us with a cliffhanger that will surely influence next episodes, the episode has attracted attention for its mix of humor and emotional events.

The series, Stick, follows Pryce Cahill, a former professional golfer who coaches Santi, a gifted young golfer. Their journey together takes them on a road trip, with the promise of a rising star in Santi’s golfing career. Along with Pryce, Santi's mother, Elena, and Mittsy, Pryce's old friend, give the group additional dynamics.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Stick season 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

The ending of Stick episode 3 leaves the viewers wondering about the future of Pryce and Santi’s relationship, especially after their emotional fallout. Santi turned his back on Pryce because he saw Pryce's harsh coaching style as reminiscent of his father's verbal abuse, which left deep emotional scars. Additionally, Santi's pride and overconfidence led him to believe he could succeed on his own without Pryce's help.

The introduction of Zero and the tensions between the characters set the stage for what’s next. At the end of Stick season 1 episode 3, Santi rejects Pryce's coaching and walks off with Zero, suggesting that their paths may diverge. This dramatic conclusion shifts the narrative towards a deeper exploration of Santi’s independence and emotional growth.

Santi’s rebellion and Zero's influence in Stick season 1 episode 3 ending

A still from the Apple TV series Stick (Image via Apple TV+)

In Stick season 1 episode 3, the most significant development revolves around Santi’s decision to reject Pryce after his tournament victory. Though Santi wins, his emotional outburst draws attention to the complexity of his relationship with his coach.

Pryce, who has been trying to help Santi overcome his mental challenges, unintentionally reflects the strict methods used by Santi's father, straining their relationship. It is evident as the episode goes on that Santi's disobedience results from a deeper emotional conflict stemming from his past trauma, not only from one tournament.

This emotional breakdown sets the tone for the rest of the season, with Santi asserting his independence by turning away from Pryce’s coaching. In the aftermath of this rejection, Santi connects with Zero, a new character introduced in this episode. Zero becomes a source of support for Santi, offering a calming influence on his emotions.

After speaking with Zero, Santi experiences a remarkable shift in his gameplay, going eight under par on the back nine, signaling the profound impact Zero has on his mental toughness.

Their bond, both emotionally and potentially romantically, further complicates the dynamic within the group, especially considering Elena's role as Santi’s mother and the group's emotional anchor.

The conclusion of episode 3 sets up several key narrative arcs. Zero’s arrival serves as a potential game-changer for Santi’s golfing career and mental state. While Pryce remains focused on his unorthodox coaching methods, Zero represents a calming force who may help Santi confront the pressures of the sport without the emotional baggage tied to his past.

The episode’s ending leaves viewers questioning the future of Pryce and Santi’s relationship and whether Zero’s influence will be a positive force or another source of tension.

The tensions in Santi’s relationship with Pryce

A still from the Apple TV series Stick (Image via Apple TV+)

Santi’s reaction to Pryce after winning the tournament is pivotal in the episode and possibly the entire series. It’s not just a case of a teenager rebelling against authority; it’s a manifestation of deeper psychological issues stemming from Santi’s traumatic experiences with his father.

Elena reveals that Santi's father's verbal abuse, especially after his golf performances, left him emotionally scarred. This context helps explain why Santi rejected Pryce's coaching as another abusive figure in his life, which should have helped him.

Moreover, Pryce’s harsh treatment of Santi, especially after his poor performance on the front nine, mirrors the critical behavior of Santi’s father. Pryce's extreme demeanor set off memories of his father for Santi, which made it challenging for him to view Pryce as a mentor instead of an enemy.

Though Santi won the tournament, his pride and emotional volatility caused him to believe he accomplished success on his own, free from Pryce's support. But this sense of autonomy might not be the answer Santi needs on his path of self-awareness.

Pryce, for his part, is dealing with his struggles, including financial difficulties and a gambling addiction. His decision to bet on the tournament, despite downplaying its significance, showcases his desperation and emotional instability.

As Santi distances himself from Pryce, their tension grows, and viewers wonder if this mentorship will survive the emotional challenges ahead. Stick season 1 episode 3 suggests that Santi and Pryce must face their demons and reconcile or risk falling apart.

Zero’s role in Santi’s mental toughness

A still from the Apple TV series Stick (Image via Apple TV+)

The introduction of Zero in episode 3 of Stick plays a crucial role in shifting the course of the story. Zero (Lilli Kay) is a strong-willed character who challenges the status quo. Zero offers Santi a different perspective after seeing Pryce's harsh coaching. Zero encourages Santi to own his talent and stay calm under pressure by discussing his mental health issues. Santi's back-nine performance improves dramatically after this conversation.

Zero’s calming influence stands in stark contrast to Pryce’s aggressive coaching style. While Pryce is focused on pushing Santi to be better through tough love and high expectations, Zero understands the importance of mental clarity and emotional balance.

Their connection goes beyond just golf, it becomes an emotional support system that helps Santi regain his composure. This contrast in coaching styles raises important questions about the type of mentorship Santi truly needs to thrive in his golfing career.

The potential long-term impact of Zero’s involvement in the group is intriguing. There are hints that Zero may join the team, possibly serving as a mental coach for Santi in future tournaments.

Given the fundamental romantic chemistry between Zero and Santi, this could generate even more conflict between Pryce and Zero. But as Santi grows more autonomous, it's not clear if Zero's influence will be sufficient to keep his emotional equilibrium or if group dynamics will keep changing in unanticipated directions.

Pryce’s gambling addiction and its impact on his mentorship

A still from the Apple TV series Stick (Image via Apple TV+)

Another important subplot in episode 3 revolves around Pryce’s gambling addiction. Throughout the episode, Pryce is depicted as struggling with financial issues, from unpaid parking tickets to hustling bar patrons for money.

These personal problems spill over into his professional life when he decides to bet on Santi’s tournament performance, despite downplaying its importance. This decision highlights Pryce’s growing desperation and the impact his financial troubles have on his coaching methods.

Pryce's gambling problem compromises not only his judgment but also his capacity to be Santi's mentor. Driven by his stakes in the game rather than a sincere wish to help Santi get better, his critical remarks about her during the tournament, especially following her bad start, reflect this.

This behavior compromises Santi's emotional state and strains their already delicate relationship. Should Pryce fail to face his addiction and financial problems, it could compromise his capacity to mentor Santi and endanger the team's performance in the next episodes.

As Stick progresses, Pryce’s gambling problem is likely to remain a central theme. Whether he can overcome this obstacle and regain Santi’s trust remains to be seen.

The show has set up a compelling narrative arc in which Pryce must confront his demons to continue his role as a mentor. However, if his issues are left unresolved, they could further alienate Santi and cause irreparable damage to their relationship.

