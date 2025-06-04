Murderbot is a science fiction action-comedy television series based on Martha Wells's The Murderbot Diaries. The show, available on Apple TV+, features the story of a media-obsessed private security cyborg, referred to as Murderbot. It is forced to hide its newly acquired autonomy while completing dangerous assignments.

The show premiered on May 16, 2025, and stars Alexander Skarsgård in the titular role. It was created by Paul Weitz and Chris Weitz, with the book series' author, Martha Wells, serving as a consulting producer.

The first season consists of 10 episodes, which are released weekly on Apple TV+. The first two episodes came out simultaneously on May 16, 2025. After that, new episodes come out every week.

The story centers on Murderbot's battle to juggle its newly acquired independence with its obligations as a bodyguard for a group of researchers. Its interactions with the team propel a closer examination of its relationship with people and identity. The cyborg must contend with several dangers and confront its own emotional distance from its surroundings while battling increasing self-awareness.

Episode count of Murderbot

The first season has a total of 10 episodes. Following the premiere of the first two episodes on May 16, 2025, the show runs weekly, with one fresh episode airing Friday.

Here's a breakdown of the episodes:

Episode Number Episode Name Release Date Episode 1 FreeCommerce May 16, 2025 Episode 2 Eye Contact May 16, 2025 Episode 3 Risk Assessment May 23, 2025 Episode 4 Escape Velocity Protocol May 30, 2025 Episode 5 Rogue War Tracker Infinite June 6, 2025 Episode 6 Command Feed June 13, 2025 Episode 7 Complementary Species June 20, 2025 Episode 8 Foreign Object June 27, 2025 Episode 9 All Systems Red July 4, 2025 Episode 10 The Perimeter July 11, 2025

Synopses of the episodes

FreeCommerce

In the first episode, Murderbot's newfound free will leads to strange behavior that raises suspicions among the PreservationAux team. It embarks on its first mission, where it grapples with its autonomy while trying to remain inconspicuous.

Eye Contact

Mensah and Bharadwaj take dangerous risks exploring an unknown area. Meanwhile, Gurathin confronts Murderbot over its increasing autonomy, creating tensions among the team.

Risk Assessment

The crew of PreservationAux travels to another base in search of answers. Murderbot is caught in a conflict between SecUnits, navigating its role as protector while dealing with internal struggles.

Escape Velocity Protocol

With an enemy targeting Murderbot, an ally plans their escape. Meanwhile, the team faces leadership changes and a dire ultimatum that forces them to make hard choices.

Rogue War Tracker Infinite

In this episode, PreservationAux pushes forward, dealing with trust issues and friction within the team. A survivor from a previous attack becomes part of the group, raising questions about their future.

The synopses for the following episodes (season 1 episode 6 to season 1 episode 10) will be announced as the episodes are released.

Production, direction, and cast

The series was created by Paul and Chris Weitz. It is produced as a co-production between Apple TV+ and Paramount Television Studios. The direction of the show emphasizes a mix of deep sci-fi, action, and comedy.

Alexander Skarsgård plays a cyborg in a leading part. Among other important cast members are Noma Dumezweni as Mensah, David Dastmalchian as Gurathin, Sabrina Wu as Pin-Lee, Akshay Khanna as Ratthi, and Tamara Podemski as Bharadwaj.

With actors like Clark Gregg, John Cho, DeWanda Wise, and Jack McBrayer appearing as part of the show-within-a-series 'The Rise and Fall of Sanctuary Moon,' the series also boasts recurring and guest roles.

Plot of the series

The plot of the series revolves around a cyborg who, after hacking its "governor module," gains autonomy. It chooses to keep this newfound freedom hidden, avoiding detection by the powerful corporations that control its existence.

The cyborg, now free from its programming, is assigned to protect a team of humans from an alien threat. However, the bot becomes increasingly involved with the humans it is assigned to protect, struggling with its growing sense of independence and emotions.

All the released episodes of the show are now available to stream on Apple TV+.

