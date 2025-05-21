Is Murderbot based on a book? Explained 

Murderbot is a science fiction comedy series created by Paul Weitz and Chris Weitz. It premiered on Apple TV+ on May 16, 2025, with the first two episodes. The story is based on The Murderbot Diaries book series by Martha Wells.
It chronicles the journey of the titular character, who has secretly gained free will. But he pretends to be a normal security robot to evade suspicion. He would spend time binge-watching soap operas, but when he is sent on a dangerous planet to protect a team of scientists, things begin to get out of control.
The series stars Alexander Skarsgård, Noma Dumezweni, David Dastmalchian, Sabrina Wu, Akshay Khanna, Tamara Podemski, and Tattiawna Jones in prominent roles.
Murderbot is based on The Murderbot Diaries
As mentioned above, the series is based on a popular book series, The Murderbot Diaries, by the American writer Martha Wells. There have been a total of seven books and two short stories in the series to date. The first book, All Systems Red, was published in 2017, while the last book, System Collapse, came out in 2023.
Here is the list of all the novels and short stories in the series, along with the year of their publication:
Novels
- All Systems Red - 2017
- Artificial Condition - 2018
- Rogue Protocol - 2018
- Exit Strategy - 2018
- Network Effect - 2020
- Fugitive Telemetry - 2021
- System Collapse - 2023
Short stories
- Compulsory - 2018
- Home: Habitat, Range, Niche, Territory - 2021
Wells has won four Hugo Awards, two Nebula Awards, and three Locus Awards for this book series. Her other works include Ile-Rien and The Books of the Raksura.
What is the series about?
The series follows its titular character, a security robot created by a powerful megacorporation that somehow managed to hack into free will. However, he had to pretend to be a normal robot obeying all direct orders thrown its way, even if he didn't agree with the directions.
The robot is introduced in a mining facility, and through his inner monologue, the viewers find out that he doesn't have high regard for humans. He believes that they are stupid, whimsical, and rude. As he had often been a subject of their rudeness and cruelty.
However, things spiral when he is assigned to a science team directed to study a dangerous planet. He breaks a few megacorporation rules to save the scientists from a giant alien, making one of the scientists, Gurathin, suspicious of his consciousness.
The scientists' group, led by Noma Dumezweni's Mensah, also realizes that some aspects of the mission have been deliberately kept hidden from them, meaning that they cannot trust the megacorporation or any of its materials, including the robot.
Here's the official synopsis of the series released by Apple TV+ press:
"Based on Martha Wells’ bestselling Hugo and Nebula Award-winning book series, “Murderbot” is a sci-fi thriller/comedy about a self-hacking security construct who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients."
It continues,
"Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe."
Stay tuned for more news and information on Murderbot and other films and TV shows on Apple TV+.