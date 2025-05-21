Murderbot (2025): Full list of cast explored 

Murderbot, created by Paul Weitz and Chris Weitz, premiered on Apple TV+ on May 16, 2025, with two episodes. The science fiction comedy series is based on the book series The Murderbot Diaries by Martha Wells.

It depicts a future where humans have advanced in space navigation and robotics and use high-tech robots for various tasks. However, one of the robots attains free will but pretends otherwise to evade suspicion. Things change when he joins a mission to protect a bunch of scientists on a dangerous mission.

The lead cast of the series includes Alexander Skarsgård as the titular character, while Noma Dumezweni and David Dastmalchian also play prominent characters. The other members of the cast include Sabrina Wu, Akshay Khanna, Tamara Podemski, and Tattiawna Jones, among several others.

Read on to know more about the cast.

The main cast of Murderbot

Alexander Skarsgård as Murderbot

Alexander Skarsgård (Image via Apple TV+)

Alexander Skarsgård plays the conscious security robot, who spends all his time pretending to be normal and watching soap operas. The actor comes from a film family, being the son of Stellan Skarsgård and brother of Bill Skarsgård.

He began acting in Swedish films and television as a child actor. However, his Hollywood journey began with the 2001 film Zoolander. His other popular projects include Melancholia, Battleship, The Legend of Tarzan, The Northman, and Succession.

Noma Dumezweni as Mensah

Noma Dumezweni (Image via Apple TV+)

Noma Dumezweni plays Mensah, the leader of the team sent on a dangerous planet for a science mission. The South African-British actress was the recipient of the prestigious Laurence Olivier Award in 2006 for her performance as Ruth Younger in A Raisin in the Sun.

She also played Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child theatre production. Her other works include Mary Poppins Returns, The Little Mermaid, Black Earth Rising, and Presumed Innocent.

David Dastmalchian as Gurathin

David Dastmalchian (Image via Apple TV+)

David Dastmalchian plays a scientist in Mensah's team, Gurathin. The actor gained prominence for playing Thomas Schiff in The Dark Knight. Since then, he has been part of multiple superhero projects such as Ant-Man, The Flash, and The Suicide Squad.

Dastmalchian has also worked with prominent filmmakers on Prisoners, Dune, and Blade Runner 2049. His other works include One Piece and Dexter: Resurrection.

The additional cast of Murderbot

Below is the complete list of actors and the roles they play in the series:

Sabrina Wu as Pin-Lee

Akshay Khanna as Ratthi

Tamara Podemski as Bharadwaj

Tattiawna Jones as Arada

Clark Gregg as a Lieutenant

John Cho as a Captain

DeWanda Wise as a navigation unit.

Jack McBrayer as a Navigation Officer

Anna Konkle as Leebeebee

Alex Cruz as Alderman Friess

Chantria Tram as a Rescue Worker

Leah Kilpatrick as Iverson Missouri

Alicia Rosario as SG - Haptic Ribgy

DeWanda Wise as a Navigation Unit

Josh Cruddas as Venenek

What is Murderbot about?

The series delivers an intriguing premise with engaging scenes where the drama unfolds rapidly. The story incorporates plenty of humor and laugh-out-loud moments delivered by a group of talented actors.

It is available exclusively on Apple TV+. Here's how the streaming platform describes it:

"In a high-tech future, a rogue security robot secretly gains free will. To stay hidden, it reluctantly joins a new mission protecting scientists on a dangerous planet...even though it just wants to binge soap operas."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Murderbot and other films and TV shows on Apple TV+.

