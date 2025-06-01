Where is Murderbot filmed? All shooting locations of the series explored

Murderbot is a sci-fi action comedy series that premiered on Apple TV+ on May 16, 2025, with the first two episodes. The show is based on Martha Wells' bestselling, Hugo and Nebula Award-winning book series The Murderbot Diaries.

Academy Award-nominated filmmakers Chris and Paul Weitz, who serve as showrunners, have written, directed, and produced Murderbot under the banner of their production company Depth of Field Productions. Andrew Miano also executive-produced under the same banner, while David S. Goyer and Keith Levine served as executive producers on behalf of Phantom Four Films.

Set in a dystopian future where humans are looking for ways to colonize other planets, the show follows the story of an AI-powered security robot that hacks into its own programming, gaining free will and naming itself Murderbot.

The synopsis on the official Apple TV website states:

"In a high-tech future, a rogue security robot (Alexander Skarsgård) secretly gains free will. To stay hidden, it reluctantly joins a new mission protecting scientists on a dangerous planet...even though it just wants to binge soap operas."

The show has been filmed completely in Canada. The striking visuals play an important role as they provide the backdrop for the futuristic society in which the narrative is set.

Filming locations of Murderbot

The series was filmed across Canada in Toronto, Vancouver, and Elora. Toronto and Vancouver, which are together known as Hollywood North, served as the base shooting locations, while additional scenes were shot in Elora. Principal filming for the show reportedly began on March 24, 2024, and concluded in the second half of June 2024.

1) Toronto, Canada

A still from the series (Image via Apple TV+)

Located in Ontario, Toronto is the most populous city in Canada. The city is a major production hub for the film and television industry, offering crews access to extensive infrastructure and large-scale facilities that can be modified as per their requirements.

The modern architecture and sound stages in the city provide the ideal backdrop for recreating the high-tech environments and otherworldly planets featured in the show. Filming reportedly took place in North York, including the York University Subway Station.

Movies like Another Simple Favor, Pacific Rim, Suicide Squad, and My Big Fat Greek Wedding have also been shot in Toronto.

2) Vancouver, Canada

Alexander Skarsgård and David Dastmalchian (Image via Apple TV+)

Vancouver is located in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia and is the most populous city in the province. It served as the second base location for the filming of the show. Just like Toronto, the high-tech infrastructure and modern architecture of this city helped shape the striking and minimalistic backdrop of the show.

Movies such as Final Destination: Bloodlines, X-Men: The Last Stand, and Scarlet Letter, and shows such as Supernatural, The Good Doctor, and The X-Files have also been filmed here.

3) Elora, Canada

A still from Elora, Ontario, Canada (Image via Pexels)

Elora is a community in the township of Centre Wellington, Ontario. It is widely known for its historical limestone architecture as well as the limestone gorge.

The Elora Quarry Conservation Area has reportedly been used for the filming of some outdoor scenes of Murderbot. Parts of the It film series and Lars and the Real Girl were also filmed in Elora.

Murderbot is available to stream on Apple TV+.

