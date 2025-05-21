Why isn’t Tony Todd in most of Final Destination: Bloodlines? His sudden absence explained

Final Destination: Bloodlines, the sixth installment in the Final Destination franchise, was released on May 16, 2025. Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the film follows a college student named Stefani Reyes, who inherits a premonition that once prevented a deadly structural collapse in 1968 and receives a chilling warning that Death is coming for her family.

The only returning actor from the original franchise is Tony Todd, reprising his iconic role as William Bludworth in Final Destination: Bloodlines. His scenes for the movie were shot before his passing in November 2024.

Todd's screentime in the film was notably not as much as viewers might have anticipated. The reason behind this was his battle with stomach cancer, which made him too sick to be able to have more screentime.

Tony Todd's role in Final Destination: Bloodlines explored

Tony Todd appeared in three of the five original Final Destination movies and even did a little voiceover for another film in the franchise. He portrayed the role of the mysterious mortician, William John Bludworth.

In Final Destination Bloodlines, Iris Campbell, Stefani's grandmother, who had the premonition of the 1968 tower collapse, had written the name JB in her book about Death's omens. According to the book, JB knew someone who had been able to outwit Death.

After the horrifying deaths of two family members, Iris Campbell's daughter and Stefani's estranged mother, Darlene, suggested that they go and meet JB. They then find William John Bludworth, an employee at Hope River Hospital.

Bludworth stated that there were only two ways to survive Death's moves: one, by taking someone else's life, and two, by dying and being revived.

He added that he was retiring and would wait to succumb to his own illness, which was cancer, once Iris' bloodline died, because he was one of the people who survived the tower collapse.

Before leaving, Bludworth said:

"I intend to enjoy the time I have left. And I suggest you do the same. Life is precious. Enjoy every single second. You never know when. Good luck."

Bludworth whistled as he walked out of the autopsy room.

Tony Todd insisted on starring in Final Destination: Bloodlines

Final Destination: Bloodlines is one of Todd's final movies. In an interview with Polygon on May 17, 2025, co-director Zach Lipovsky stated that Todd wanted to appear in the movie as much as the creators wanted him back.

"He [Tony Todd] really wanted to be in this movie. He was sick when we were developing the film, and we were worried he wouldn’t be well enough [by the time we were shooting], but he really, really wanted to be there," Lipovsky said.

The filmmaker further stated that they wanted to write a narrative around Bludworth to make him a well-rounded character.

Co-director Adam Stein explained that they wanted Tony Todd to leave fans with genuine advice, not only because it marked Bludworth's final appearance, but also because it might be the last time audiences see the Candyman actor on screen. Stein said:

"We asked him, 'Hey, Tony, what is all this Final Destination death stuff? What do you want to leave the fans with, if you had to say it in your own words?'"

The scene in the movie reflects the heartfelt message Todd wanted to share with his fans, making it all the more emotional and meaningful.

Final Destination: Bloodlines is in theaters now.

