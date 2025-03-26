What role did Tony Todd play in The Young and the Restless? Everything you need to know

The Young and the Restless has featured many unforgettable guest stars, including the late Tony Todd. Gus made his debut on the hit CBS soap in 2013, and with over a dozen appearances as Augustus "Gus" Rogan, he became a fan favorite on the show.

The actor was first introduced as Leslie and Tyler Michaelson's estranged father, incarcerated for allegedly killing their mother, Belinda. However, DNA evidence pointed to Congressman Marcus Wheeler as the real culprit. Ultimately, he proved his innocence, clearing his name of Belinda's death.

Shortly after his release from jail, Gus tried to build a connection with his children, but a love letter from a woman named Rose derailed their relationship. Leslie confronted him about it, but he later revealed that Belinda knew about the affair.

Unfortunately, Gus suffered a fatal heart attack and was pronounced dead by paramedics. He was then buried next to Belinda in Milwaukee. Todd's last appearance on The Young and the Restless was in May 2013.

Tony Todd's death is a loss for the industry

Tony Todd played Gus Rogan on The Young and the Restless (Image via Getty)

Tony Todd passed away on November 6, 2024, at 69. While the exact cause of his death was not immediately disclosed, reports indicate that he died peacefully at his home in Marina del Rey, California. The Young and the Restless actor is survived by his wife, Fatima, and children, Alex and Ariana.

Meanwhile, New Line Cinema shared a heartfelt tribute to Todd, whom they've worked with in the past.

"The industry has lost a legend. We have lost a cherished friend. Rest in peace, Tony -Your Final Destination Family."

The Young and the Restless: A closer look into Tony Todd's personal life

Tony Todd was born on December 4, 1954, in Washington. The Young and the Restless actor studied at the University of Connecticut for a few years before landing a scholarship for the Eugene O'Neill National Theatre Institute.

Todd made his film debut in Sleepwalk (1986) and has since landed notable roles both in movies and television. Some of the most memorable projects he starred in include Candyman, Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh, and a remake of the film in 2021.

He was also known for his chilling portrayal of William Bludworth in the Final Destination franchise, appearing in Final Destination (2000), Final Destination 2 (2003), and Final Destination 5 (2011).

Tony Todd at the screening of Final Destination 5 (Image via Getty)

Other movies under his belt include Night of the Living Dead, The Rock, The Crow, Hatchet, The Man from Earth, Hatchet II, The Flash, Frankenstein, Hell Fest, Requiem, Hellblazer, and The Bunker. He later secured the role of Kurn in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, as well as Alpha Hirogen in Star Trek: Voyager.

Besides acting, Tony Todd also lent his distinctive voice to various roles, including the Star Trek and Call of Duty games, Transformers Prime and Be Cool, Scooby-Doo TV series, and the movie Transformers: Rise of the Fallen.

Speaking with Deadline in a 2022 interview, The Young and the Restless alum revealed how he connected with all his roles.

"There's gotta be something attractive about the character that makes people want to root for them but at the same time feel repulsed by the idea," he added. "And for me personally, for every film that I do, I create a backstory for all my tortured people and my heroes alike."

The Young and the Restless continues to air new episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus.

