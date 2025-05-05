Another Simple Favor soundtrack: List of every song in the movie

Another Simple Favor was released on May 1, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video. With Paul Feig at the helm again, it is the follow-up to the 2018 movie, A Simple Favor. The movie is a thrilling comedy that follows the main characters, Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson, on their journey.

Like the first movie, Another Simple Favor features a cast that includes Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, and Henry Golding. In the story, Stephanie, now a true-crime vlogger, goes to Capri, Italy, to attend the wedding of her old friend Emily. As the story goes on, she is caught up in a shocking chain of murders, lies, and family betrayals.

Another Simple Favor has a great mix of dark comedy and thriller elements, and the music goes really well with them. Composed by Theodore Shapiro, the album came out digitally on May 2, 2025, and fans can get it on Amazon Music.

Another Simple Favor soundtrack: All songs in the movie

The Another Simple Favor soundtrack features a collection of original tracks composed by Theodore Shapiro. In total, 28 tracks span approximately 59 minutes, giving the film a robust and dynamic score that matches its fast-paced narrative.

Below is a list of the songs featured in the movie, along with their respective durations:

Stalking Emily – 1:49

The Faceless Blonde – 3:36

Into the Lion’s Den – 1:15

Twisting Arms – 1:01

Rehearsal Dinner – 1:25

The Biggest Grudge – 2:32

Surprise Guests – 2:31

Leap of Tiberius – 2:43

Rubbed Out – 2:33

Problem Solver – 1:51

Background Check – 0:48

Don’t Go in There – 0:47

Fire of Love – 1:33

Fireworks – 3:45

Locked In – 2:11

I Know Who You Are – 2:37

Room Service – 1:58

Triple Delivery – 2:13

Find Her! – 1:12

I’ve Got Your Back – 0:35

Pillow Talk – 4:43

On the Move – 0:48

Cute Beard – 1:51

Charity – 2:15

Cliffside Showdown – 4:04

We Belong Together – 1:36

Tapper – 1:57

Another Simple Favor – 2:44

About music composer: Theodore Shapiro

Theodore Shapiro, an Emmy Award-winning composer, is the mastermind behind the music in Another Simple Favor. Shapiro has scored many films, such as The Devil Wears Prada, Tropic Thunder, and Ghostbusters. The music he made for Another Simple Favor shows that he can make music that fits with the story.

While at Brown University, Shapiro earned his Bachelor of Arts in music and later went to Juilliard to earn his Master of Fine Arts in music composition. His work with directors like Paul Feig and Ben Stiller has led to many successful projects.

Plot of Another Simple Favor

Five years have passed since the events of the first movie. In Another Simple Favor, Stephanie Smothers is now a well-known true crime blogger and author. She has written a book about her friendship with Emily Nelson, who is in jail for a crime she committed.

Emily asks Stephanie to be her maid of honor at her wedding in Capri, Italy, when she is suddenly freed on appeal. Stephanie agrees, partly due to the promise of book sales and the threat of a potential lawsuit.

When the wedding gets to Capri, it turns into a get-together for family members, including Emily's ex-husband Sean, who is not happy about the wedding. When Sean is killed in a mysterious way and the local police say it was an accident, things get worse.

Stephanie starts to think Emily is involved and starts her own investigation. At the same time, Stephanie finds a hidden link between Emily and a member of a rival mafia family, which leads to more revelations.

Stephanie learns that things are not what they seem to be as the story goes on. The sudden rise in violence and Emily's disappearance after the wedding make it seem like the real story is buried under a web of lies and secrets. Stephanie finds out shocking facts about Emily's past and her connection to a crime group as she digs deeper into the case.

The plot twist at the end shows that Emily's sister Charity, who had been pretending to be Emily, is really the one who planned everything. As the main character of a dark story about murder and betrayal, Stephanie ends up writing a second book about the killings in Capri.

Another Simple Favor is exclusively available on Prime Video.

