Ghostbusters movies in order: Complete watchlist revealed

The Ghostbusters movies have expanded over the years with its distinctive blend of humor and paranormal elements, captivating audiences with its original plot. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the most recent addition to the franchise, premiered on March 22, 2024.

Along with new cast members Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and Mckenna Grace, it features returning members Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Dan Aykroyd, and Annie Potts.

For those who want to watch the latest film but are unfamiliar with the franchise, It helps to watch the earlier Ghostbusters movies to comprehend how the story has grown over time. These films, which followed a team of paranormal investigators using cutting-edge technology to apprehend ghosts, laid the groundwork for later Ghostbusters fiction. Since the original 1984 film, the series has expanded into an animated series and sequels that keep audiences interested.

All Ghostbusters movies in the right watch order

To watch all the Ghostbusters movies in the correct order, you can follow this comprehensive list:

Ghostbusters (1984) The Real Ghostbusters (1986-1991) Ghostbusters II (1989) Extreme Ghostbusters (1997) Ghostbusters (AKA Ghostbusters: Answer the Call) (2016) Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024) Untitled Ghostbusters animated film (TBA)

Where to watch all Ghostbusters movies?

You can rent or buy all of the Ghostbusters movies on several Video on Demand (VOD) services, including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google, and Vudu.

All films, Ghostbusters (1984), Ghostbusters II, Ghostbusters (2016), and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, are available for rent or purchase, with prices varying based on the platform and ranging from $3.59 to $3.99 for rentals, and $12.99 to $14.99 for purchases.

Some Ghostbusters movies are available on streaming services like Sling TV, FuboTV, and Hulu, allowing subscribers to access them as part of their subscription.

Who were the four original Ghostbusters?

Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler, Winston Zeddemore, and Peter Venkman are the four original Ghostbusters from the 1984 movie. They are played by Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson, respectively.

These iconic characters comprised the core team of the original Ghostbusters movie, resulting in a memorable blend of comedy and supernatural elements that captivated audiences.

Why is Ghostbusters so popular?

The 1984 film, Ghostbusters, captivated audiences with its unique blend of comedy, drama, and action, making it still popular today. The film's success was due to its innovative concept of parapsychologists establishing a ghost-hunting business in New York.

It is led by well-known figures like Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler, Winston Zeddemore, and Peter Venkman. The film's enduring appeal was also aided by its striking theme song and memorable catchphrases.

Ghostbusters had a significant impact on pop culture, including the introduction of the "-busters" suffix in common vernacular and commercial messaging. This cultural significance, combined with an entertaining storyline and characters, has cemented Ghostbusters as a beloved classic for generations.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire - What will the next Ghostbusters movie be about?

The next Ghostbusters movie, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, takes place two years after the events of Afterlife. In this sequel, the veteran Ghostbusters must work together with new recruits to protect New York City from a terrifying threat.

The film follows the Spengler family's return to New York and their work with the original Ghostbusters, who have set up a lab to improve their ghost-busting abilities. The storyline follows Phoebe's investigation of a supernatural mystery, while the Ghostbusters face challenges that test their skills and teamwork.

One can check their local listings to catch Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which is currently showing in theaters. The film is only available in theaters, though it might eventually be available on Netflix.