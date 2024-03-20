Dandadan x Ghostbusters collab equips Okarun and Momo with Proton Packs

On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, the official website of Dandadan anime revealed a special visual for Dandadan x Ghostbusters collab. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire movie is set to be released on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Japan. Hence, the movie collaborated with the anime to have Okarun and Momo wield the Proton Packs in a special visual.

Dandadan, written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu, is a manga series that began its serialization on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ in April 2021. The manga has been collected into 14 compiled volumes. In addition, Science Saru has been producing its anime, which is set to premiere in Fall 2024.

Dandadan x Ghostbusters collab sees Okarun and Momo join the ranks of Ghostbusters

Dandadan x Ghostbusters collab special visual (Image via Science Saru, Sony Pictures)

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is set to be released in Japan on Friday, March 29, 2024. So, before the film's release, the movie collaborated with Dandadan anime to release a special collaboration visual.

The special Dandadan x Ghostbusters collab visual sees Dandadan anime's protagonists Okarun and Momo join the ranks of Ghostbusters as they can be seen wielding Proton Packs and shooting the same at some target. The special visual is directly derived from the movie's poster as Momo and Okarun seemingly replaced the Splenger family in the visual.

The Splenger family, as seen in Ghostbuster: Frozen Empire (Image via Sony Pictures)

In addition, the anime's official website compared Momo and Okarun to the movie franchise's characters Phoebe and Trevor. Both duos have a lot in common as they run into overwhelming monsters with supernatural powers and fight against them. This similarity was what helped the Dandadan x Ghostbusters collab happen.

The two characters for the special visual were drawn by the animation production team Science SARU. Fans can expect more such collaboration illustrations to be released soon. In addition, the above special visual will also be distributed as a venue-only postcard at AnimeJapan 2024 to be held on Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24.

What is Dandadan about?

Momo and Okarun, as seen in Dandadan visual (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan focuses on two high schoolers Momo Ayase and Okarun. Momo believes in the existence of ghosts but not alience. Meanwhile, Okarun believes in aliens but not in ghosts. Hence, the two bet against each other to determine who was correct.

This bet saw both Momo and Okarun deal with the occult and supernatural as they went to the location the other one suggested to prove their point. Surprisingly, both of them were correct as aliens and ghosts did exist.

