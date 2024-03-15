New Dandadan trailer gives first look at Okarun's possessed form and more

Friday, March 15, 2024 saw the official website for the upcoming Dandadan television anime series reveal both a new promotional video and a new key visual for the series. The key visual excitingly gives fans their first look at Ken “Okarun” Takakura’s possessed form in the series’ animation style within, which is undoubtedly the highlight of the trailer.

The new key visual for the Dandadan anime series features central characters Momo Ayase and Ken “Okarun” Takakura, running away from what appears to be an evil spirit. The Turbo-Granny’s eventual host for her consciousness can also be seen in the key visual, which will be her main design for a majority of the coming anime series.

Other hidden details setting up future events in the Dandadan anime can also be seen in the visual, such as the Serpo alien race watching Momo and Okarun in the visual’s background. While the series was already very much eagerly awaited by manga fans and those new to the series alike, this sentiment is swelling in the wake of this latest trailer and key visual release.

Dandadan anime continues to build hype around its coming October 2024 release

Unfortunately, beyond the key visual and trailer and the significant details within both mentioned above, there’s no especially exciting news on the Dandadan anime to share at this time. The series was however recently confirmed to be streaming on Netflix in addition to Crunchyroll, with both services set to stream the series weekly as a simulcast. This means that each new episode will be available on the two platforms shortly after it airs in Japan.

Fuga Yamashiro is directing the upcoming anime series at Science SARU studios, who are likely best known for their recent work on the Scott Pilgrim Takes Off anime series. Hiroshi Seko is in charge of series composition, while kensuke ushio is handling the music for the series. Naoyuki Onda is credited with character design, with Yoshimichi Kameda is credited with creature design, which presumably covers both the aliens and spirits seen in the series.

The Dandadan anime series serves as the television anime adaptation of creator, author, and illustrator Yukinobu Tatsu’s original manga series of the same name. The series first premiered in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital publication platform in April 2021, where it is still ongoing and regularly serialized today. The series has had 111 of its 143 chapters collected into 13 compilation volumes at the time of this article’s writing.

The series follows Momo Ayase, a girl who believes in ghosts but not aliens, and Ken “Okarun” Takakura, who believes in aliens but not ghosts. Betting to see who’s right, the two agree to respectively visit locations associated with aliens and the supernatural. However, when the two reach their respective destinations, they find that they were each half-right with both ghosts and aliens existing.

