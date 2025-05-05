7 movies like Another Simple Favor

Another Simple Favor (2025) picks up five years after the events of the Blake Lively-Anna Kendrick original A Simple Favor (2018). Stephanie (Kendrick), now a famous true crime vlogger and author, is confronted by Emily (Lively) after being released from prison.

Ad

In a twist of fate, Emily asks Stephanie to be her maid of honor at her wedding to Dante, a powerful man with ties to organized crime.

Directed by Paul Feig, this crime thriller adds more complexities to Stephanie and Emily's world, with murders, turbulent family dynamics, and a case of mistaken identities.

While the movie received mixed reviews from critics, its intriguing premise and grand visuals make it an entertaining watch.

Ad

Trending

For fans of entertainers like Another Simple Favor, here are movies you will enjoy!

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Gone Girl, Helpless, and other movies for fans of Another Simple Favor

1) Gone Girl (2014)

Ben Affleck in Gone Girl (Image via YouTube/20th Century Studios)

When Amy Dunne (Rosamund Pike) disappears under mysterious circumstances on their fifth wedding anniversary, husband Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) suddenly finds himself in the center of it all. As her disappearance is investigated, lies come to the surface, and Amy's sinister plan is revealed.

Ad

Fans of twisted female leads with complex motives like Emily in Another Simple Favor will enjoy Pike's performance as Amy. The film also has a similar premise to A Simple Favor, with disappearances, blackmail, and cons.

Pike received several award nominations for her role, including the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Apple TV

2) Helpless (2012)

The cast of Helpless (Image via Prime Video)

A few days before a couple's wedding, the bride, Kang Seon-Yeon, disappears without a trace. As the groom, Jang Mun-Ho, struggles to discover her whereabouts, he uncovers secrets about her true identity, making him question his whole life and all the choices that led up to that moment.

Ad

A wedding (almost), a mystery of identities, and a cunning woman at the center of it all make Helpless a great watch for fans of Another Simple Favor.

This Korean thriller has an interesting storyline brought to life by memorable performances. Similar to the Lively-Kendrick movie, nothing is as it seems in its premise.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) The Menu (2022)

Ralph Fiennes as chef Julius Slowik (Image via YouTube/Searchlight Pictures)

When Tyler Ledford (Nicholas Hoult) and his date Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) travel to a private island to taste celebrity chef Julian Slowik's (Ralph Fiennes). What starts as a vacation of grandeur in food heaven soon turns to psychological torture, as the chef begins revealing his ulterior motive.

Ad

Fans of black comedy in Another Simple Favor will enjoy The Menu's innovative take on the genre by director Mark Mylod. Both movies set up a visually appealing premise, only for things to devolve into utter chaos, throwing the main characters into horrific life-or-death scenarios.

Where to watch: Prime Video

4) The Girl On the Train (2016)

Emily Blunt in the movie (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

Recovering alcoholic, recently divorced, and unemployed Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) fixates on Megan Hipwell (Haley Bennett) and her husband Scott Hipwell (Luke Evans) during her train journeys.

Ad

When she spots Megan kissing someone else, and wakes up in her bed hours later covered in blood, she is pulled into the world of Megan's sudden disappearance.

Fans of unreliable narrators, complex female characters, and climactic reveals like in Another Simple Favor will enjoy this psychological thriller with a shocking twist.

Director Tate Taylor crafts a compelling tale with multifaceted women in a unique premise.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

Ad

Craig in Glass Onion (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

When a tech billionaire hosts a murder mystery game party on his private island for his rich, powerful, and snobbish friends, the last thing he expects is an actual murder.

Ad

But with detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) on the case, secrets are unveiled, motives are explored, and the killer is discovered.

Both Glass Onion and Another Simple Favor feature extravagant wealth, antagonistic characters with little to no moral compass, and a murder that changes a happy event (a vacation/a wedding) into utter horror.

Fans will enjoy the highly entertaining premise and surprising twists in this murder mystery.

Where to watch: Netflix

Ad

6) F*** Marry Kill (2025)

Lucy Hale as Eva (Image via YouTube/Lionsgate Movies)

Eva's (Lucy Hale) life turns upside down when her long-term boyfriend breaks up with her. To make matters worse, she matches with three men on a dating app, and realizes that any of them could be the infamous "swipe right killer", a serial murderer who targets women on dating apps.

Ad

This entertainer is for fans of black comedies like Another Simple Favor. Just like Stephanie, Eva also loves true crime stories and eventually finds herself in the middle of her own. Both characters embody a curiosity that lands them in pickles they have to struggle to get out of.

Where to watch: Prime Video

7) Ocean's Twelve (2004)

The cast of Ocean's Twelve (Image via Prime Video)

Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and his crew are threatened by Terry Benedict to return the millions they stole, with interest. With a death sentence hanging over their heads, the crew comes together to plan another heist and retrieve the money they owe Terry.

Ad

This heist comedy film has an ensemble cast featuring Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, Brad Pitt, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and others.

For fans of the visually pleasing premise of Another Simple Favor, buckle up for a slick adventure that takes the cast to Italy. Both movies created an entertaining watch by using the sprawling European landscape as a background for morally grey characters one-upping each other.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Fans of Another Simple Favor can also watch other Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick movies like Woman of the Hour, Alice, Darling, and The Age of Adaline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More