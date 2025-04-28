“I don’t notice you.”- When Ben Affleck made his feelings clear about getting photographed with his infamous sad face 

Ben Affleck’s “Sad Affleck” meme, born from a 2016 Batman v Superman interview clip, has fueled countless viral images of him looking glum.

Ad

In a June 2024 interview on chatshow Hart to Heart with host Kevin Hart, Affleck addressed this phenomenon while promoting his work with Artists Equity. The candid, conversational setting allowed him to explain his apparent displeasure with photos. When Hart suggested Affleck had a “resting bit*h face", the Gone Girl actor replied,

“I have resting hard face. People are projecting onto me something that I don’t feel about myself at all….I also don’t like a lot of attention. This why people see me [and] they’re like, ‘Well, this dude always mad…’ Because somebody has their camera and sticking to my face."

Ad

Trending

Affleck’s response stemmed from frustration with intrusive cameras and constant scrutiny, particularly when it affects his family.

The interview explored his career, personal life, and public image, shedding light on why he seems unbothered by the meme’s persistence. It underscored his focus on protecting his privacy over engaging with media narratives.

“I Don’t Notice You”: Ben Affleck on his infamous sad face

Ben Affleck's sad face meme originated in 2026. Source: Getty

In the Hart to Heart interview, Ben Affleck elaborated on the paparazzi’s role in perpetuating his “Sad Affleck” image. He explained that photographers catch him in moments of irritation or distraction, creating a false impression of constant anger.

Ad

He clarified that he’s fine with photos at public events like premieres, saying, “Knock yourself out,” but draws a line when it involves his kids—Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel—with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, or his stepchildren with Jennifer Lopez.

"I don’t mind you taking my picture about a club, a premiere, whatever. My wife, I don’t give a f—. Go ahead. Knock yourself out. I don’t notice you,” he said before adding, “My children, that’s a different thing.”

Ad

Navigating fame and family under the lens

"The Accountant 2" World Premiere - 2025 SXSW Conference And Festival - Source: Getty

The Hart to Heart conversation with Kevin Hart is not the first time that Ben Affleck has talked about the effect of media scrutiny and paparazzi culture on his personal life. In a 2022 conversation with the LA Times, The Accountant star said that at one point he "just stopped reading and stopped caring" about misrepresented public perception.

Ad

He referred to the 'Sad Affleck' meme and added,

"But then, as my kids got older and started seeing the internet themselves, that's the difficult part. Even the 'Sad Affleck' meme — that was funny to me. I mean, there's nobody who hasn't felt that way at a junket. But then my kids see it and I think, 'Oh, are they going to think their dad is fundamentally sad or they have to worry about me?' That's really tough."

Ben Affleck's latest film The Accountant 2, the sequel to his 2016 film, was released in the United States on April 25, 2025. He is also directing the upcoming crime-thriller film Animals. He will star in the film alongside Gillian Anderson, Kerry Washington, and others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arvind Singh Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.



Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.



In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day. Know More