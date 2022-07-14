What time will Hart To Heart Season 2 air on Peacock? Release date, trailer, guest list and more explored

The critically acclaimed Hart to Heart is set to return with its second season, bringing back Kevin Hart's iconic wine cellar and a hoard of new celebrity guests.

The Peacock original talk show, hosted by Hart, received ample attention in its debut season with celebrity guests like Bryan Cranston, Cameron Diaz and Ice Cube. It is now looking to maintain its momentum with the new season, which will feature comedy greats like Chris Rock.

There are plenty of other celebrities slated to appear this season. However, for Rock, this will be the first interview since the slapping incident at the Oscars.

Hart to Heart Season 2 will premiere on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 3.00 AM EST on Peacock TV. According to reports, there will be eleven episodes in the new season.

To watch it when it airs, viewers are required to have a subscription to Peacock Premium.

Hart to Heart Season 2 sneak peek: Going the extra mile

One of the things that sets Kevin Hart's talk show apart is his willingness to go deeper than just surface-level conversations that we are used to seeing. On this candid one-hour talk show, viewers get to see the more human side of celebrities.

The sneak peek for the second season, for example, features a candid conversation with A24's star man Pete Davidson. Davidson's interview with Hart will serve as the first episode of the new season.

This manner of conversation promises another season where viewers will get to know their favorite Hollywood stars on a deeper level.

Peacock described the second season of Hart to Heart as follows:

"In season 2 of Hart to Heart, Hart once again sits down with guests ranging from musicians to A-list actors who are leaders and legends in their industries. The one-hour, uncorked interviews take place in Hart’s wine cellar, where Hart and his guests engage in inspiring, insightful and humorous unfiltered conversations."

The talk show features celebrities from a variety of fields like politics, entertainment and sports.

The entire list of celebrities for the second season has not been announced yet. However, it is guaranteed to feature Jay-Z, Saweetie, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kristen Stewart, Seth McFarlane, Simu Liu, Mike Tyson, Tyler Perry and Chris Rock.

Speaking about the new season of the show, Kevin Hart said:

"After an incredible first season of Hart to Heart, I couldn’t wait to get back in the chair to have more raw and hilarious conversations with some of the best in the business. There is something special about sitting down with a glass of wine, it brings out honesty and hilarity in guests and delivers real conversations that you won’t get anywhere else."

Hart to Heart is produced by HartBeat, Kevin Hart's production house, with Jeff Clanagan, Candice Wilson Cherry, Thai Randolph and Todd Yasui working as executive producers. Leslie Small directed all the episodes of the talk show.

