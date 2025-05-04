Who killed Sean in Another Simple Favor? Details explored

Another Simple Favor, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 film A Simple Favor, was released on Amazon Prime Video on May 1, 2025. Centering on the characters of Emily and Stephanie played by Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, respectively, the film's plot picks up from where it left off in its previous instalment.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Reader discretion is advised.

After partly serving a prison sentence for killing her sister Hope and framing her own husband Sean for the killing, Emily is a free woman in Another Simple Favor. Not only that, she is also getting married to Dante in Italy and wants Stephanie to be her maid of honor.

Surprisingly, Stephanie agrees to attend Emily's celebrations. However, the event is not devoid of shocks and surprises. Emily's mother, Margaret, arrives along with her sister, Linda (Emily's aunt). As for shocks, Emily learns that her identical sister, Charity, who was believed to be stillborn, is still alive.

Named Charity, Linda had taken Margaret's child at birth and raised her as her own. She also employed her to do all the bad business on her behalf. Another shock was when Charity killed Sean, Emily's ex-husband. Later on, he also killed Dante, Emily's husband-to-be.

Charity killed Sean in Another Simple Favor

As previously mentioned, Emily (real name Hope) was unaware of Charity's existence. Her estranged mother, Margaret, also did not know about her presence because Charity was considered to be stillborn.

However, that was not the case; Margaret's sister (Hope/Emily's aunt), Linda, had taken Charity away at birth and raised her as her child. Not only that, but Charity also became party to her aunt Linda's crimes as she got her involved in them.

In Another Simple Favor, when Charity arrives at Emily's wedding, she quickly kills Sean, who is showering in his room. She injects him with a serum that eventually kills him.

When the incident occurs, Stephanie believes that Emily killed him, as Sean was prepping to enter into a custody battle with Emily for their child Nicky. However, through a series of developments towards the end of the film, it becomes clear to her that Charity had killed Sean. Later on in the film, Charity even admits to killing Sean because she wanted to protect Emily.

Who killed Dante in Another Simple Favor?

Dante, Emily's new husband, was also killed by Charity. During the reception ceremony of Emily and Dante, the latter was shot and killed by Charity, Emily's (Hope) identical-looking triplet. Charity and Linda had conspired to kill him to inherit his family fortune while Charity pretended to be Emily, his wife. Meanwhile, Emily would be locked away somewhere.

The two were able to partially implement their plan, but everything did not work out as they had hoped. This is primarily because Emily had managed to escape their clutches and had convinced Stephanie, who was also subjected to their games, to partner with her to divulge their truths.

In the end, Charity's and Linda's schemes were revealed. Aunt Linda, towards the end of Another Simple Favor, also reveals that Charity killed Dante out of jealousy. Charity had developed a weird obsession with Emily, which is why she killed Dante.

Another Simple Favor is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

