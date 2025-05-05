Why is Another Simple Favor rated R? Explained

Another Simple Favor is a 2025 dark comedy mystery film that serves as a sequel to the 2018 film A Simple Favor. Directed by Paul Feig, the film is set in Italy and follows the story of Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) and Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick), who find themselves in the middle of another murder mystery.

Owing to Emily's past, all suspicions of her ex-husband's death fall on her. The plot explores several twists and turns that take place at Emily's extravagant wedding on the island of Capri.

Another Simple Favor, released on Amazon Prime Video on May 1, 2025, debuted at the South by Southwest Film and TV Festival on March 7, 2025. The film received an R rating from the Motion Picture Association (MPA) for its "violence, s*xual content, nudity, language throughout, and suicide."

Another Simple Favor is R-rated: Reasons explored

Another Simple Favor earned its R rating due to several intense and explicit elements characteristic of the film's thriller genre. The movie includes extreme bloodshed, smoking, alcohol, and drug use. It also has frightening and intense scenes, along with instances of s*x and nudity.

The film features multiple violent sequences, including graphic blood display, character shootings, and other deaths portrayed brutally. Often shown with extreme blood, the characters' deaths include a man being drugged and crashing onto the floor, surrounded by his blood, and another character being shot in the head.

Additionally, s*xual content plays an important role in the film's mature rating. The movie contains scenes including explicit s*xual scenes and references, featuring graphic physical interaction among characters. There are instances of nudity, such as a man showering, the use of paralytic drugs, nonconsensual acts, and inc*stuous kissing.

Strong language throughout the film also contributes to its maturity rating. The movie contains approximately 77 uses of the word "f*ck," along with other profane and derogatory terms. The film's gritty tone is intensified by the vulgar language during emotionally charged and intense scenes between characters, making it unsuitable for younger audiences.

Overall, the profanity, violence, gore, s*xual content, and portrayal of alcohol and drug use earned the film its R rating, indicating mature themes.

All about Another Simple Favor

The movie presents a comedic and mysterious narrative set on the island of Capri, Italy. The film picks up 5 years after A Simple Favor, and follows the story of Stephanie Smothers, a true crime vlogger and amateur investigator. Stephanie is surprised to meet Emily, who is now out of prison, and becomes even more suspicious of the latter when she asks her to be her maid of honor.

Emily's extravagant wedding in Italy sets things in motion in the film. She is to marry Dante, a businessman and heir to a mafia empire. Also invited to the wedding is Emily's ex-husband, Sean, who is murdered in his hotel room under suspicious circumstances.

Due to her eccentric and criminal past, all suspicions fall on Emily. As Stephanie remains skeptical of Emily's intentions, mishaps and mysteries keep sprouting up, which are explored in detail. The movie reveals dark secrets, shifting alliances, and unexpected twists that blur the line between loyalty and deception.

Another Simple Favor is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

