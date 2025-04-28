"He knows it we know it" — Fans react to Park Ji-hoon sharing 'Weak Hero Class' series success is due to its "bromance"

During a recent Screen Rant interview, Park Ji-hoon attributed the runaway popularity of Weak Hero Class to the heartfelt “bromance” between his character, Yeon Si-eun, and Choi Hyun-wook’s Ahn Su-ho—an aspect he believes resonated most deeply with viewers. He also reiterated the same during his interview with ABS-CBN News on April 28, 2025.

Park Ji-hoon emphasized that beyond the gripping fight choreography and dramatic storytelling, it was the authentic bond between Yeon Si-eun and Su-ho that anchored the series emotionally.

Meanwhile, Park told ABS-CBN News that "people resonated" with the show because the characters' "friendship goes so deep that it almost looks like love."

“I think the reason why a lot of people resonated and loved the show is because it really talks about boys’ friendship. I don’t know if this is the right way to put it, but maybe a little bit of bromance as well, because their friendship goes so deep that it almost looks like love from another point of view,” he said.

He continued,

“You can [also] see the personal growth that they go through. It’s like a coming-of-age story as well. And all the different characters have their own charms, and the dynamics between the characters, they all work together to create this great show.”

Park Ji-hoon added that preserving the integrity of that friendship in Weak Hero Class 2 was a guiding principle during filming, ensuring every fight or dialogue scene also carried the weight of their connection.

During his Screen Rant interview on April 25, he noted that fans often reached out to him about moments where the two leads (Si-eun and Su-ho) from Weak Hero Class 1 supported each other in the face of overwhelming odds.

Social media instantly erupted, with fans praising the genuine chemistry and expressing delight that the series foregrounded male friendship alongside its intense action. As Weak Hero Class 2 premiered on April 25, 2025, much of the excitement centered on the signature bromance amid new characters and darker conflicts.

Almost immediately after the interview dropped online, X lit up with fans applauding Park Ji-hoon’s reflections on his Weak Hero Class 2 character and co-stars. One user wrote,

"The face he makes in between words LMFOAOSOA he knows it we know it."

Many praised Park Ji-hoon for openly acknowledging that dynamic, saying he chose his words "carefully" to explain the characters' dynamics.

"Wow he really said that i did not expect he will be so open about it. so glad," a fan wrote.

"The beautiful person he is jihoon is choosing his words carefully but we all know what he's trying to say," another fan said.

"'it almost looks like love from a point of view' yeah we KNOW," another fan wrote.

Fans also praised the casting choices and plot of the series.

"I’m glad they all know. U can te the writers and directors knew too. cuz why did every character have a pair. yeah," a fan commented.

"He was trying so hard not to laugh," another fan noted.

"It depends of how everyone point of view is, I love it because it's the perfect exact drama series I was always looking for sad, friendship, action, great chemistry, good cast, great storyline and jihoon's eye acting wahh..the only thing I hate is how short the episodes are," another fan shared.

Overview of Netflix's Weak Hero Class 2 story

Weak Hero Class 2 premiered on Netflix and wavve on April 25, 2025, dropping eight episodes in total. The story picks up directly after the cliffhanger finale of season 1, wherein Si-eun’s closest friend, Ahn Su-ho (Choi Hyun-wook), remains in a coma from a vicious schoolyard brawl.

Expelled from his former school after being betrayed by Oh Beom-seok, Si-eun transfers to Eunjang High to confront even more dangerous foes—and to honor the memory of his fallen comrades.

The new setting in Weak Hero Class 2 immediately pits him against Choi Hyo-man (Yu Su-bin), a ferocious bully who wants to get into the sinister Union gang led by Na Baek-jin (Bae Na-ra), setting the stage for a season-long power struggle.

The narrative explores themes of trauma, loyalty, and redemption as Si-eun forges fresh alliances with Jun-tae, Baku, and Gotak to stand against the Union gang led by Baek-jin.

Across its bite-sized run, the series expands its ensemble of misfit allies and ruthless villains, delivering brutal choreography, strategic mind games, and moments of heartfelt camaraderie that underscore the “weak hero” ethos.

Weak Hero Class 2 delves deeper into charting Si-eun’s efforts to assemble a coalition of underdogs against the oppressive Union gang. Each episode balances high-octane fight sequences with calculated strategy, as Si-eun and his allies exploit infighting and psychological warfare to dismantle the Union’s stranglehold on Eunjang High.

Along the way, the series foregrounds the power of friendship—Si-eun’s unwavering loyalty to Su-ho echoes throughout the narrative, even as they face seemingly insurmountable odds.

Here is the cast and character synopsis:

Park Ji-hoon returns as Yeon Si-eun , the brilliant strategist turned reluctant hero.

returns as , the brilliant strategist turned reluctant hero. Choi Hyun-wook reprises his role as Ahn Su-ho , whose coma in Season 1 sets the emotional stakes for Si-eun’s journey.

reprises his role as , whose coma in Season 1 sets the emotional stakes for Si-eun’s journey. Hong Kyung is back as Oh Beom-seok , but for a small role as the embodiment of Si-eun's past trauma and subconscious.

is back as , but for a small role as the embodiment of Si-eun's past trauma and subconscious. New allies include Choi Min-yeong as Seo Jun-tae , a reformed lackey turned comrade; Ryeoun as Baku , the school’s strongest fighter; and Lee Min-jae as Ko Gotak , Baku’s best friend.

as , a reformed lackey turned comrade; as , the school’s strongest fighter; and as , Baku’s best friend. Antagonists are led by Bae Na-ra as Na Baek-jin , the ruthless Union boss, and Lee Jun-young as Wolf Keum , a deadly new foe.

as , the ruthless Union boss, and as , a deadly new foe. A special cameo by Jo Jung-suk as Mr. Choi , the adult gang leader Cheongang’s secret power broker, adds further intrigue.

as , the adult gang leader Cheongang’s secret power broker, adds further intrigue. Another special cameo by Jeon Bae-soo as Park Jin-chul, Baku's father who runs a fried chicken restaurant.

Weak Hero Class 2 showcases its predecessor’s strengths—intense action, sharp character arcs, and an unflinching depiction of school violence—while weaving in tender moments of brotherhood. Stream it on Netflix.

