Stick season 1: Release date & time, plot, and everything we know so far

Stick season 1 is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. The new sports comedy series stars Owen Wilson as Pryce Cahill, a former professional golfer whose life takes a new direction when he becomes a mentor to a young golf prodigy.

The show blends elements of personal journeys and professional sports, focusing on the emotional and logistical challenges of stepping back into a world that once turned its back.

Set within the competitive world of golf, Stick season 1 promises a straightforward story centered around second chances and unexpected relationships. While the full picture will unfold over 10 episodes, the first three episodes will release on the premiere day, with weekly releases to follow.

When will Stick season 1 be released?

Owen Wilson as Pryce Cahill and Marc Maron as Mitts – Pryce reconnects with his former caddy as they support a new rising star on the golf course. (Image via YouTube/AppleTV)

Stick season 1 will premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. The release date was confirmed by Apple in February 2025. The season consists of 10 episodes. The first three will be made available at launch, followed by weekly single-episode drops until July 23, 2025.

The show was filmed in Vancouver under the working title Rambler & the Birdie Machine. Filming began on May 29, 2024, and continued until September 13, 2024.

In addition to a mid-production cast change involving Judy Greer replacing Jamie Neumann, the production also brought on several notable directors, including Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton (Little Miss Sunshine) and David Dobkin (Wedding Crashers).

Viewing details for Stick season 1

The first three episodes of Stick season will be released at 12:00 am PT / 3:00 am ET on June 4, 2025. After the premiere, one new episode will be released every Wednesday at the same time for the remainder of the 10-episode season.

Below is the release schedule:

Episodes 1–3: June 4, 2025

Episode 4: June 11, 2025

Episode 5: June 18, 2025

Episode 6: June 25, 2025

Episode 7: July 2, 2025

Episode 8: July 9, 2025

Episode 9: July 16, 2025

Episode 10: July 23, 2025

Release time of the first three episodes across major time zones:

Region Time Date Pacific Time (PT) 12:00 am June 4, 2025 Eastern Time (ET) 3:00 am June 4, 2025 UK (BST) 8:00 am June 4, 2025 Central European (CEST) 9:00 am June 4, 2025 India (IST) 12:30 am June 4, 2025 Japan (JST) 4:00 pm June 4, 2025 Australia (AEST) 5:00 pm June 4, 2025

A subscription is required for viewing. A free seven-day trial is also available to new users. The series can be accessed via Apple TV+ on smart TVs, mobile devices, and the Apple TV app.

Cast and crew of Stick season 1

Judy Greer as Amber-Linn – A key character in Pryce’s ex-wife. (Image via YouTube/Apple TV+)

The cast of Stick season 1 includes:

Owen Wilson as Pryce Cahill

Peter Dager as Santi Wheeler

Marc Maron as Mitts

Mariana Treviño as Elena

Lilli Kay as Zero

Judy Greer as Amber-Linn

Timothy Olyphant as Clark Ross

Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Angela

Sébastien Duncan as Jett

Parm Soor as the golf course official

Aaron Douglas as Dale

Donavon Stinson as Ben Putman

Andrea More as Brooklyn

Rob Benedict as Chuck Gray

Chloe McKinnon as Molly

Guest stars include professional golfers such as Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Jim Nantz, Trevor Immelman, and influencers like Matt Scharff and Garrett Clark.

The series was created by Jason Keller, who was known for writing Ford v Ferrari (2019). Keller also serves as executive producer alongside Owen Wilson, Ben Silverman, Guymon Casady, Howard T. Owens, Rodney Ferrell, Drew Buckley, Lee Eisenberg, Natalie Sandy, Christopher Moynihan, and Bill Callahan. Directors also include Jaffar Mahmood, M.J. Delaney, and John Hamburg.

Plot deep dive of Stick season 1

Stick season 1 follows Pryce Cahill, a former golf pro whose career ended abruptly after a televised breakdown. Now working at an Indiana sporting goods store and facing the collapse of his personal life, Pryce meets Santi Wheeler, a 17-year-old golf prodigy, during a casual encounter on a golf course.

Pryce sees an opportunity for redemption and dedicates himself to coaching Santi. They embark on a road trip to participate in amateur tournaments. Along the way, they are joined by Elena, Santi’s assertive mother, Pryce’s eccentric former caddy Mitts, and Zero, a drifter who becomes part of their unconventional team.

The journey explores not just the sport but also the evolving dynamics between characters. It highlights themes of second chances, mentorship, and the formation of a chosen family. The show combines personal redemption with competitive sports and documents the slow rebuilding of trust and purpose.

Critical reception and what we can expect

Peter Dager as Santi Wheeler and Owen Wilson as Pryce Cahill – Santi and Pryce walk off the green after a tournament round, showing their growing partnership. (Image via YouTube/Apple TV+)

Initial responses to the show have been varied. The Guardian called it "funny, in a gentle, humane way" in a review published on May 31, 2025. The Financial Times emphasized its emotional undertones and character-driven plot. The Daily Beast was more critical, noting a reliance on predictable structure.

Stick currently holds a 40% score on Rotten Tomatoes from five critics and a 53 out of 100 rating on Metacritic.

The presence of well-known sports figures, an ensemble cast, and the involvement of experienced directors adds to the anticipation. Stick season 1 may appeal to viewers who enjoy underdog sports stories with interpersonal stakes.

