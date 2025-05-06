Sherlock & Daughter receives a Rotten Tomatoes 75% rating right before episode 3 arrives

Sherlock & Daughter, a fresh crime drama series, debuted on April 25, 2024, on The CW. The series tells the tale of Sherlock Holmes, portrayed by David Thewlis, who is drawn out of seclusion when an enigmatic woman asserting to be his daughter requests his assistance in unraveling her mother's murder. The series combines traditional investigative elements with a fresh family angle, introducing characters and events that diverge from the classic Arthur Conan Doyle narratives.

The cast of the series features Blu Hunt as Amelia, claimed to be Sherlock's daughter, along with Dougray Scott, Ardal O'Hanlon, Mary O'Driscoll, Phillip P. Keene and Gia Hunter. Set against a contemporary setting, the series examines how Holmes manages this unforeseen relationship while attempting to decipher the greater enigma surrounding it. With the third episode about to debut, Sherlock & Daughter has captured the interest of both viewers and critics.

As per Rotten Tomatoes, the show currently boasts a 75% rating, indicating an overall positive reception. The score appears only a few days ahead of the third episode's launch, possibly affecting viewer engagement. The rating presents the show in a somewhat favorable manner, although additional feedback may change as more episodes become available and are assessed.

Sherlock & Daughter: Rotten Tomatoes rating stands at 75 percent

As per the data available on Rotten Tomatoes, Sherlock & Daughter currently holds a 75% rating. This score reflects the average of reviews submitted by approved critics on the platform. The rating places the show in the "Fresh" category, indicating that a majority of critics gave it a generally positive review.

Rotten Tomatoes gathers these ratings by determining the ratio of favorable reviews to the overall submissions made by registered critics. A 75% score indicates that three out of four reviews received to date have been positive. Currently, Sherlock & Daughter boasts an 88% audience score on the Rotten Tomatoes Popcorn Meter, suggesting that most viewers have reacted favorably to the series. These ratings might keep changing as additional episodes come out and more reviews are included.

What Sherlock & Daughter has revealed so far and where to watch it

Sherlock & Daughter opens with Sherlock Holmes in seclusion following the passing of his close companion Dr. John Watson. His daily life is disrupted when Amelia, a young woman asserting that she is his daughter, arrives with details regarding her mother's murder. The duo starts collaborating to crack the case, and their inquiry takes them through different links related to hidden groups and former adversaries.

Currently, two episodes have been broadcast on The CW. Episode 3 is set to be released on May 9, 2025. The program can be watched live on The CW and is anticipated to be available for streaming on the network's online platforms.

In the second episode of Sherlock & Daughter, named The Common Thread, the plot unfolds as Sherlock Holmes and Amelia Rojas investigate further into Clara Anderson's missing case. Their inquiry reveals that Clara was romantically linked to Charlie Holroyd, the family’s new coachman, and intended to run away with him to the United States. Charlie had sedated Clara and hidden her in a coffin, planning to transport her secretly.

Amelia learns of the plot and, in a bold action, saves Clara by arriving on horseback and taking her away. Holmes subsequently collects them in his carriage, and they reconstruct the happenings that led to Clara's kidnapping. It is disclosed that Clara took jewelry from her mother to finance their getaway, but Charlie's hasty decisions caused the issues. Holmes suggests that Clara go back home and let him know if Charlie's associates try any sort of extortion.

As the episode concludes, Holmes becomes suspicious of Amelia after finding a red thread among her belongings, a symbol associated with the kidnappers. This discovery leads him to question Amelia's true intentions, casting doubt on their partnership. The episode ends with Amelia being taken away by the police, leaving the nature of her involvement ambiguous and setting the stage for further developments in the series.

To follow the mystery and watch how the story unfolds, viewers can tune in to Sherlock & Daughter every Thursday on The CW.

