Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 2 ending explained: Do Holmes and Amelia rescue Clara? 

Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 2 was released on April 23, 2025, on The CW in the United States and Discovery+ in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Titled The Common Thread, the episode is directed by Bryn Higgins and written by Brendan Foley.

In the second episode, Holmes and Amelia continue their search for Clara and rescue her by the episode's end. It is revealed that she was in love with Charlie and had agreed to run away with him. Moreover, the titular detective becomes paranoid after finding the red thread in Amelia's possession, making him wonder if he is being set up.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 2.

How do Holmes and Amelia rescue Clara in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 2?

David Thewlis seen as Sherlock Holmes from Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 2 (Image via The CW)

Sherlock Holmes begins his first lesson in teaching Amelia by showing her how to boil an egg. The American ambassador, Paul Anderson, informed Holmes that he had handed over his daughter's case to Inspector Bullivant. Nevertheless, Holmes continues his search by instructing Amelia to take plaster impressions of the footprints found in the ambassador's house.

She also learns from the cook, Cassie, that the ambassador's wife, Marjorie’s jewel box, has been missing since Clara's disappearance. Inspector Bullivant finds Amelia snooping around in Clara's bedroom and swiftly arrests her, but the Andersons come to her rescue. By looking at the footprints, the detective duo confirms that Charlie drugged Clara before carrying her away in a carriage.

Amelia sets off to find the horse, while Holmes goes in search of the carriage used in the kidnapping. After locating the carriage broker, he finds the right carriage hidden behind a doorway, and notices a golden screw inside it. Next, he sends Amelia to the Seven Bells pub as a barmaid, where the broker said he met Charlie, to collect information on the coachman.

Amelia and Clara as seen in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 2 (Image via The CW)

At the pub, Amelia learns about Charlie's affair with a wealthy, older woman. Also, one of the carpenters tells her that the screw belongs to the Withersea Coffin Factory. She stands outside the factory waiting for Charlie and informs a nearby policeman when he heads inside. The policeman tells her to keep guard while he returns with more reinforcements.

Meanwhile, Charlie and his accomplice spot the approaching police. Charlie escapes with Clara’s coffin, while his partner leaves with the coffins containing Watson and Mrs. Hudson.

Charlie frees Clara from the coffin, but Amelia arrives on horseback, grabs Clara, and rides away. Holmes then picks them up in his carriage and pieces everything together.

It turns out Clara and Charlie were in love and planned to run away to the U.S. with jewelry Clara stole from her mother. Charlie had rushed the plan and was trying to sell the jewels for dollars instead of pounds.

Sherlock tells Clara to return home and inform him if Charlie's accomplices attempt to blackmail her.

Sherlock suspects Amelia's true motives in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 2

Sherlock Holmes and Amelia Rojas as seen in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 2 (Image via The CW)

In Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 2, Holmes opens up to Amelia about the real reason for stepping back from his detective role.

He shares that several members of his close circle, like Watson, his landlady Mrs. Hudson, and his maid Maria Malloy, were kidnapped recently. When he went searching for Maria, the kidnappers killed her to send him a stern warning. Since then, he has refused to take on kidnapping cases where a red thread is involved, as it is related to the kidnappers.

After finding a red thread in Clara's room, he decided not to investigate by himself. Moreover, Holmes finds the ominous thread in Amelia's room, along with the investigation papers, and confronts her in the episode's end. She denies having any ulterior motive, but before she can explain herself, cops come and drag her away as they saw her fleeing with Clara earlier.

Stay tuned for the latest episodes of Sherlock & Daughter season 1 on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on The CW.

