Sherlock & Daughter season 1 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Sherlock & Daughter season 1 premiered on April 16, 2025, on The CW in the United States and Discovery+ in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Created by Brendan Foley, the period drama is inspired by the Sherlock Holmes book series written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. James Duff is the showrunner alongside Brendan Foley, who serves as executive producer. Additional executive producers include Blair Krempel, Karin Martin, Chris Philip, Michael Emerson, Steven Fullagar, Peter Gerwe, Dominic Barlow, and Ivan Dunleavy.
Set in 1896 London, the mystery series centers on an older Sherlock Holmes working with Amelia Rojas, his alleged daughter, to solve the kidnapping case of the American ambassador's daughter, Clara Anderson.
The show's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:
"Blackmailed and sidelined from investigating, Sherlock Holmes finds hope when a young woman arrives on his doorstep, potentially holding the key to solving the kidnapping of an ambassador's daughter."
The release schedule of Sherlock & Daughter season 1 explored
Sherlock & Daughter season 1 includes eight episodes, which will be released weekly on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on The CW. The episodes have a runtime of around 42 minutes and are written by Shelly Goldstein, Brendan Foley, James Duff, and Micah Wright. Bryn Higgins is the show's primary director, with Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers sharing co-directing credit for episode 5 along with Higgins.
Below is a list of all the episodes from Sherlock & Daughter season 1:
- Episode 1, titled The Challenge, aired on April 16, 2025
- Episode 2, titled The Common Thread, aired on April 23, 2025
- Episode 3, titled Partners in Crime, will air on April 30, 2025
- Episode 4, titled For Kith & Kin, will air on May 7, 2025
- Episode 5 is titled Doubting Thomas
- Episode 6 is titled Sound Connections
- Episode 7 is titled The Great Fleece
- Episode 8 is titled The Last Dance
Plot summary
In Sherlock & Daughter season 1, the detective is forced to retreat from solving crime cases following the kidnapping of his friend, Watson, and landlady, Mrs. Hudson. A mysterious organization tracks his every move, leaving an ominous red thread at each crime scene to signal its presence.
Meanwhile, a young Native American woman, Amelia Rojas, arrives in London claiming to be his daughter, but Holmes initially turns her away. However, he soon realizes that he can use her sharp observation skills to help indirectly solve the kidnapping case of Clara Anderson. He agrees to mentor her in his investigation methods, provided she is willing to take an active role in the investigation.
With her newfound knowledge, Amelia also intends to find her mother's killer. Her death prompted the young woman to travel to London from California and connect with Holmes, whom she believes is her biological father.
Also read: Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 1 ending explained: Is Sherlock Holmes being blackmailed?
Cast and characters of Sherlock & Daughter season 1
The cast of Sherlock & Daughter season 1 is as follows:
- David Thewlis as Sherlock Holmes
- Blu Hunt as Amelia Rojas
- Ardal O'Hanlon as Mr. Halligan
- Mary O'Driscoll as Mrs. Halligan
- Gia Hunter as Clara Anderson
- Phillip P. Keene as Paul Anderson
- Joe Klocek as Dan/Michael Wylie
- Fiona Glascott as Lady Violet Somerset
- Ivana Milicevic as Marjorie Anderson
- Paul Reid as Inspector Bullivant
- Aidan McArdle as Chief Inspector Whitlock
- Savonna Spracklin as Lucia Rojas
- Orén Kinlan as Shaw McPherson
- Aisling Kearns as Cassie
- Antonio Aakeel as Detective Swann
- Seán Duggan as Dr. Watson
- Shashi Rami as Bertram Birtwistle
- Kojo Kamara as Clarence Halfpenny
- Dougray Scott as Professor Moriarty
- Michael Ellen Sean as Magott
- Jamie Beamish as Constable Evans
- Hyoie O'Grady as Charlie Holroyd
- Allan Keating as Mr. Hopper
- Caolan Byrne as Dankworth
- Owen Roe as Lord Salisbury
- Maximilian Henhappel as Herr Bernt
- Andy Kellegher as Weams
- Ben Waddell as Constable One
- Oliver Flitcroft as Constable Weaver
- Flynn Gray as Roberto Ricci
- Ruairí Heading as Pete Pound
- Seamus O'Hara as O'Leary
- Doireann May White as Martha Ricci
- Jack Meade as Lord Withersea
- Charlie Kranz as Pinkerton Detective
- Shane Lynch as Innkeeper
- Rose O'Neill as Emma
- Brendan Farrell as Coffin Fire Inspector
- Kasper Andreasen as Cooper
- Bryan Quinn as Smales
- Senan Jennings as Shrimpy
- Bruno Gunn as Purser Curtis
- Chris McHallem as Tomkins
- Michael Gerwe as Gerald
- Anthony Morris as Hackney Driver
- Lucas Fleisher as Brandon
- Zahra Browne as Ruthie
- Sven Moritz as Count Paul Gustave
- Lalor Roddy as Colin
- Addison Schuh as Countess Helene
- Mark P. O'Connor as Arthur
- Adam Behan as Coachman
- Gareth O'Connor as Doctor Wells
- Niamh McCann as Mrs. Morton
- John Doran as Jeremy Stephens
- Fergal McElherron as Governor Cavanaugh
New episodes of Sherlock & Daughter season 1 will be released every Wednesday on The CW.