Sherlock & Daughter season 1 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Sherlock & Daughter season 1 premiered on April 16, 2025, on The CW in the United States and Discovery+ in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Created by Brendan Foley, the period drama is inspired by the Sherlock Holmes book series written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. James Duff is the showrunner alongside Brendan Foley, who serves as executive producer. Additional executive producers include Blair Krempel, Karin Martin, Chris Philip, Michael Emerson, Steven Fullagar, Peter Gerwe, Dominic Barlow, and Ivan Dunleavy.

Ad

Set in 1896 London, the mystery series centers on an older Sherlock Holmes working with Amelia Rojas, his alleged daughter, to solve the kidnapping case of the American ambassador's daughter, Clara Anderson.

The show's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Blackmailed and sidelined from investigating, Sherlock Holmes finds hope when a young woman arrives on his doorstep, potentially holding the key to solving the kidnapping of an ambassador's daughter."

Ad

Trending

The release schedule of Sherlock & Daughter season 1 explored

Ad

Sherlock & Daughter season 1 includes eight episodes, which will be released weekly on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on The CW. The episodes have a runtime of around 42 minutes and are written by Shelly Goldstein, Brendan Foley, James Duff, and Micah Wright. Bryn Higgins is the show's primary director, with Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers sharing co-directing credit for episode 5 along with Higgins.

Below is a list of all the episodes from Sherlock & Daughter season 1:

Ad

Episode 1, titled The Challenge, aired on April 16, 2025

Episode 2, titled The Common Thread, aired on April 23, 2025

Episode 3, titled Partners in Crime, will air on April 30, 2025

Episode 4, titled For Kith & Kin, will air on May 7, 2025

Episode 5 is titled Doubting Thomas

Episode 6 is titled Sound Connections

Episode 7 is titled The Great Fleece

Episode 8 is titled The Last Dance

Plot summary

Ad

In Sherlock & Daughter season 1, the detective is forced to retreat from solving crime cases following the kidnapping of his friend, Watson, and landlady, Mrs. Hudson. A mysterious organization tracks his every move, leaving an ominous red thread at each crime scene to signal its presence.

Meanwhile, a young Native American woman, Amelia Rojas, arrives in London claiming to be his daughter, but Holmes initially turns her away. However, he soon realizes that he can use her sharp observation skills to help indirectly solve the kidnapping case of Clara Anderson. He agrees to mentor her in his investigation methods, provided she is willing to take an active role in the investigation.

Ad

With her newfound knowledge, Amelia also intends to find her mother's killer. Her death prompted the young woman to travel to London from California and connect with Holmes, whom she believes is her biological father.

Also read: Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 1 ending explained: Is Sherlock Holmes being blackmailed?

Cast and characters of Sherlock & Daughter season 1

Ad

The cast of Sherlock & Daughter season 1 is as follows:

David Thewlis as Sherlock Holmes

Blu Hunt as Amelia Rojas

Ardal O'Hanlon as Mr. Halligan

Mary O'Driscoll as Mrs. Halligan

Gia Hunter as Clara Anderson

Phillip P. Keene as Paul Anderson

Joe Klocek as Dan/Michael Wylie

Fiona Glascott as Lady Violet Somerset

Ivana Milicevic as Marjorie Anderson

Paul Reid as Inspector Bullivant

Aidan McArdle as Chief Inspector Whitlock

Savonna Spracklin as Lucia Rojas

Orén Kinlan as Shaw McPherson

Aisling Kearns as Cassie

Antonio Aakeel as Detective Swann

Seán Duggan as Dr. Watson

Shashi Rami as Bertram Birtwistle

Kojo Kamara as Clarence Halfpenny

Dougray Scott as Professor Moriarty

Michael Ellen Sean as Magott

Jamie Beamish as Constable Evans

Hyoie O'Grady as Charlie Holroyd

Allan Keating as Mr. Hopper

Caolan Byrne as Dankworth

Owen Roe as Lord Salisbury

Maximilian Henhappel as Herr Bernt

Andy Kellegher as Weams

Ben Waddell as Constable One

Oliver Flitcroft as Constable Weaver

Flynn Gray as Roberto Ricci

Ruairí Heading as Pete Pound

Seamus O'Hara as O'Leary

Doireann May White as Martha Ricci

Jack Meade as Lord Withersea

Charlie Kranz as Pinkerton Detective

Shane Lynch as Innkeeper

Rose O'Neill as Emma

Brendan Farrell as Coffin Fire Inspector

Kasper Andreasen as Cooper

Bryan Quinn as Smales

Senan Jennings as Shrimpy

Bruno Gunn as Purser Curtis

Chris McHallem as Tomkins

Michael Gerwe as Gerald

Anthony Morris as Hackney Driver

Lucas Fleisher as Brandon

Zahra Browne as Ruthie

Sven Moritz as Count Paul Gustave

Lalor Roddy as Colin

Addison Schuh as Countess Helene

Mark P. O'Connor as Arthur

Adam Behan as Coachman

Gareth O'Connor as Doctor Wells

Niamh McCann as Mrs. Morton

John Doran as Jeremy Stephens

Fergal McElherron as Governor Cavanaugh

Ad

New episodes of Sherlock & Daughter season 1 will be released every Wednesday on The CW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More