Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 1 ending explained: Is Sherlock Holmes being blackmailed? 

Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 1 was released on April 16, 2025, on The CW in the United States and Discovery+ in the UK and Ireland. Bryn Higgins has directed the show's premiere episode, titled The Challenge, which is written by Brendan Foley.

Sherlock & Daughter season 1 is inspired by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes stories. David Thewlis plays the legendary detective, while Blu Hunt stars as his alleged daughter, Amelia Rojas. The mystery thriller series takes place in London in 1896, with the first episode setting up several mysteries that will unfold in the coming episodes.

One of the biggest mysteries is the presence of the ominous "red thread" that crops up everywhere, forcing Sherlock Holmes to take a backseat in his investigating duties.

The show's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads

"Blackmailed and sidelined from investigating, Sherlock Holmes finds hope when a young woman arrives on his doorstep, potentially holding the key to solving the kidnapping of an ambassador's daughter."

Sherlock Holmes steps back from his detective role in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 1

David Thewlis seen as Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 1 (Image via X/@The CW)

In the first episode of Sherlock & Daughter, Sherlock is called to investigate the attempted kidnapping of the Italian ambassador’s son. While talking to the boy, he notices a red thread on the child’s wrist, removes it, and suddenly walks away, telling the inspectors he can’t take the case.

What they don’t know is that Sherlock is being watched by a mysterious group that has kidnapped his friend Watson and landlady Mrs. Hudson. He receives a threatening letter with a box containing a severed finger tied with a red thread. The letter warns him to “observe the thread” if he wants to see them alive.

His maid, Maria Malloy, was also recently killed. Haunted by the red thread and the threats, Sherlock steps away from investigating to follow their demands.

Who is Amelia Rojas in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 1?

Blu Hunt is seen as Amelia Rojas in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 1 (Image via X/@The CW)

The show's other protagonist, Amelia Rojas, is a young Native American girl who is seen boarding a ship from New York City to London. She loses one of her bags after a couple of young boys attempt to steal her belongings and ends up selling her golden watch to pay for her ticket.

During the journey, Amelia befriends the daughter of the American ambassador to England, Clara Anderson. After reaching London, she heads to Sherlock's home at 221b Baker Street. She is mistaken for the new maid and is ordered to make breakfast, which she agrees to do for the chance to meet Sherlock face-to-face.

But Sherlock quickly figures out that Amelia hails from California and is not a maid. When he asks her to leave, Amelia mentions that she came to London to find him. She reveals that her mother, Lucia Rojas, an inventor, was recently murdered and left behind a photograph mentioning that Sherlock Holmes was her real father, which he swiftly denies.

Sherlock, however, tells her that he needs an assistant to help him solve crime cases as he cannot get directly involved in them at the moment. He offers to train Amelia in his investigative methods, telling her she can apply them to look for her mother's killer. Hence, the two decide to work together in secret, with Amelia working as his scullery maid to avoid any suspicion.

Who kidnaps Clara in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 1?

A still from Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 1 (Image via X/@The CW)

The US ambassador, Paul, and his wife, Marjorie, visit Holmes to ask his help in finding their missing daughter, Clara. Amelia, who is present with him at the time, tags along with Holmes to the crime scene, as she knew Clara from the sea voyage.

At the ambassador’s house, the duo learns that Clara went missing in the morning and figures out that the kidnapper smoked tobacco by examining her room. Holmes finds the mysterious red thread on the doorknob and leaves the house abruptly again. Due to her personal connection with Clara, Amelia continues her investigation alone.

She speaks to the cook and discovers that Charlie, the family's new coachman, was in Clara's room right before her disappearance. Soon after, the family finds out that Charlie, who smoked tobacco, is missing from work. Clara concludes that Charlie is the kidnapper and informs Sherlock.

In the final moments of Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 1, Charlie is surrounded by coffins in a dark room. He opens one of them to reveal Clara, gagged and trapped inside, and reassures her that other women are also trapped in the remaining coffins around her.

Sherlock & Daughter season 1 will air its episodes weekly on Wednesdays at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET.

