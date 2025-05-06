How many episodes are in Sherlock & Daughter season 1? Episode count and more

The CW series Sherlock & Daughter season 1 began airing on the platform on April 16, 2025. With eight episodes, Sherlock & Daughter season 1 is set in London in 1896 and is inspired by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's books about the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes. Brendan Foley has created the series, with James Duff serving as its showrunner.

Ad

Blair Krempel, Michael Emerson, Steven Fullagar, Dominic Barlow, Jean-François Doray, and Charlotte Reid, among others, are the executive producers of the show. David Thewlis plays the role of Sherlock Holmes in The CW series while Blue Hunt plays the role of his alleged daughter, Amelia Rojas.

The official synopsis of Sherlock & Daughter season 1, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Blackmailed and sidelined from investigating, Sherlock Holmes finds hope when a young woman arrives on his doorstep, potentially holding the key to solving the kidnapping of an ambassador's daughter."

Ad

Trending

A look at the episodes in Sherlock & Daughter season 1

Ad

Sherlock & Daughter season 1 features eight episodes set to release between April 16, 2025, and June 11, 2025. With a runtime of around 42 minutes, the episodes will air every Wednesday at 9 pm ET on The CW in the United States.

Below is a complete list of the episode's release timings along with other relevant details:

Episode no. Episode title Directed by Written by Original release date 1 The Challenge Bryn Higgins Brendan Foley April 16, 2025 2 The Common Thread Bryn Higgins Brendan Foley April 23, 2025 3 Partners in Crime Bryn Higgins Teleplay by : Shelly Goldstein & Brendan Foley May 7, 2025 4 For Kith and Kin Bryn Higgins Teleplay by : Shelly Goldstein & Brendan Foley May 14, 2025 5 Doubting Thomas Bryn Higgins & Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers Micah Wright May 21, 2025 6 Sound Connections Bryn Higgins James Duff May 28, 2025 7 The Great Fleece Bryn Higgins Shelly Goldstein June 4, 2025 8 The Last Dance Bryn Higgins James Duff June 11, 2025

Ad

A brief recap of Sherlock & Daughter season 1

Ad

In Sherlock & Daughter season 1, Sherlock Holmes becomes the target of a sinister organization that has forced him to step away from his detective work. The shadowy group has abducted, Watson, and his landlady, Mrs. Hudson, and continues to keep a close watch on his activities.

The mysterious group also leaves a red thread at the crime scene to signal its involvement and as a warning for Holmes to stop probing further. Thus, he finds himself in a bind, unable to carry on his work or go searching for the kidnappers and rescue his friends. In episode 1, he forges an unlikely alliance with a young Native American woman named Amelia Rojas.

Ad

Amelia traveled to London from California, following her mother's death, to meet Sherlock Holmes as she believed him to be her long-lost father. However, Holmes denies her claims and instead recruits her to be his assistant after noticing her keen observational skills.

He promises to mentor her in his unique investigative approach in exchange for her help in carrying out investigations on his behalf. Holmes explains that he cannot be seen in public solving cases due to some sinister forces posing a threat to his friends' safety. Amelia plans to use her new skills to solve her mother Lucia Rojas's death.

Ad

In the second episode, the two team up to solve the missing case of Clara Anderson, the daughter of the American ambassador to England, Paul Anderson. Holmes sends Amelia out to collect evidence, which he examines from his home to successfully rescue Clara from her kidnapper Charlie, her family's new coachman.

Amelia works as a scullery maid at Holmes' house to continue their secret work together without raising any suspicion. However, Holmes finds the same red thread amongst Amelia's belongings and becomes paranoid that she was sent by the secret organization to set him up.

Ad

New episodes of Sherlock & Daughter season 1 air every Wednesday on The CW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More