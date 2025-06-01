And Just Like That season 3: Full list of cast and characters explored

And Just Like That season 3 is returning with familiar faces and some new additions to the cast, continuing the sequel to the original Sex and the City series. Created by Michael Patrick King, the third season premiered on May 29, 2025, on Max. It consists of 12 episodes, with new episodes airing weekly every Thursday.

The season continues to follow the lives of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they transition through new chapters in their personal and professional lives in New York City. The main cast includes Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt.

Also returning are Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley, Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel, Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino, Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, David Eigenberg as Steve Brady, and John Corbett as Aidan Shaw. New faces include Rosie O'Donnell, Mehcad Brooks, Logan Marshall-Green, Jonathan Cake, and Dolly Wells, with some promoted to series regulars.

And Just Like That season 3: Cast overview

Sarah Jessica Parker plays Carrie Bradshaw

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the And Just Like That season 3 Photocall (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Sarah Jessica Parker plays Carrie Bradshaw, who is entering a new chapter in her life as she shifts focus from podcasting to writing her first fiction novel, a "romantasy." In And Just Like That season 3, Carrie is navigating the emotional complexities of her long-distance relationship with Aidan Shaw, while rediscovering her sense of identity through her writing.

As always, Carrie’s storyline reflects the changing dynamics of love and self-reflection in midlife. Parker has been the face of the franchise since its debut in 1998. Outside the franchise, Parker is known for her roles in Hocus Pocus, Ed Wood, The First Wives Club, and the HBO series Divorce. She has also worked on Broadway and remains active in the fashion industry.

Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes

Cynthia Nixon attends the And Just Like That season 3 Photocall (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Cynthia Nixon reprises her role as Miranda Hobbes, who in And Just Like That season 3 is seen returning to her legal roots while also embracing her independence after a turbulent breakup with Che. Miranda is rebuilding her life, adjusting to single parenthood, and forming new personal connections, including a budding bond with BBC producer Joy.

Nixon has portrayed Miranda since 1998 and has directed several episodes of the new series. Her past credits include Amadeus, Law & Order: SVU, Ratched, and The Gilded Age. Nixon has won an Emmy and is also an executive producer for And Just Like That.

Kristin Davis returns as Charlotte York Goldenblatt

Kristin Davis attends the And Just Like That season 3 Photocall (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Kristin Davis returns as Charlotte York Goldenblatt, who now works in an art gallery and raises her daughters, Lily and Rock. In And Just Like That season 3, Charlotte's journey focuses on asserting her independence and redefining her purpose outside of family responsibilities.

Before her breakout role in Sex and the City, Davis starred as Brooke Armstrong on Melrose Place. She has also appeared in Friends, Seinfeld, Will & Grace, and ER. Davis has earned both Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

Nicole Ari Parker plays Lisa Todd Wexley

Nicole Ari Parker attends the And Just Like That season 3 Photocall (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Nicole Ari Parker plays Lisa Todd Wexley, a documentary filmmaker and friend of Charlotte’s. She joined the series in season 2. In And Just Like That season 3, Lisa continues to develop professionally while confronting challenges in her personal life, including parenting pressures and marital dynamics. She joined the series in season 2.

Parker began her career in the 1990s, appearing in The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love and Boogie Nights. She is also known for Empire, Chicago P.D., and Remember the Titans. She is set to appear in HBO’s upcoming superhero series Lanterns.

Sarita Choudhury returns as Seema Patel

Sarita Choudhury attends the And Just Like That season 3 Photocall (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Sarita Choudhury returns as Seema Patel, a successful and self-assured real estate agent who has become one of Carrie’s closest friends since her debut in the first season. Seema is portrayed as independent, outspoken, and emotionally guarded, often offering practical advice and a no-nonsense perspective on dating and relationships.

Choudhury made her debut in Mississippi Masala and later starred in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, The Green Knight, and Homeland. Her TV credits include Modern Love, Fallout, and Jessica Jones.

John Corbett as Aidan Shaw

John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen on the set of And Just Like That in Astoria, Queens (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

John Corbett is back as Aidan Shaw, reuniting with Carrie in a complicated long-distance relationship. In And Just Like That season 3, Aidan's choice to remain in Virginia to support his teenage son introduces emotional distance that challenges their connection. Carrie and Aidan's storyline explores mature love, compromise, and difficulty maintaining intimacy when life priorities clash.

Their interactions reveal the tension between nostalgia and the present. A legacy character from the original series, Corbett is also known for My Big Fat Greek Wedding, United States of Tara, and Northern Exposure.

Supporting cast and character details for And Just Like That season 3

Lily Goldenblatt shares a moment with her father, Harry, at the breakfast counter in And Just Like That season 3 (Image via Now)

Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino : Anthony is Charlotte’s outspoken friend and the owner of a boutique bakery. In season 3, his relationship with Giuseppe faces emotional ups and downs.

: Anthony is Charlotte’s outspoken friend and the owner of a boutique bakery. In season 3, his relationship with Giuseppe faces emotional ups and downs. Sebastiano Pigazzi as Giuseppe : Now a series regular, Giuseppe is Anthony’s partner. Season 3 explores their domestic and romantic challenges.

: Now a series regular, Giuseppe is Anthony’s partner. Season 3 explores their domestic and romantic challenges. Dolly Wells as Joy : A BBC producer who shares a personal connection with Miranda, Joy returns with a larger role in season 3, potentially as a new romantic interest or professional ally.

: A BBC producer who shares a personal connection with Miranda, Joy returns with a larger role in season 3, potentially as a new romantic interest or professional ally. Rosie O'Donnell as Mary : A new character this season, Mary’s role is still unfolding. She plays a nun who is falling in love with Miranda.

: A new character this season, Mary’s role is still unfolding. She plays a nun who is falling in love with Miranda. Logan Marshall-Green : Introduced in connection with Seema’s storyline, Marshall-Green is expected to play a romantic interest.

: Introduced in connection with Seema’s storyline, Marshall-Green is expected to play a romantic interest. Jonathan Cake : Plays Carrie’s new neighbor.

: Plays Carrie’s new neighbor. Mehcad Brooks : Connected to Lisa’s arc, Brooks appears in an undisclosed role.

: Connected to Lisa’s arc, Brooks appears in an undisclosed role. David Eigenberg as Steve Brady : Miranda’s ex-husband, who continues to be part of her and Brady’s lives.

: Miranda’s ex-husband, who continues to be part of her and Brady’s lives. Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt : Charlotte’s husband, balancing fatherhood and supporting Charlotte’s return to work.

: Charlotte’s husband, balancing fatherhood and supporting Charlotte’s return to work. Chris Jackson as Herbert Wexley : Lisa’s husband and a public figure, dealing with professional pressures and family expectations.

: Lisa’s husband and a public figure, dealing with professional pressures and family expectations. Niall Cunningham as Brady Hobbes : Miranda and Steve’s son, navigating his late teens.

: Miranda and Steve’s son, navigating his late teens. Alexa Swinton as Rock Goldenblatt : Charlotte’s gender-nonconforming child, whose journey is followed closely in season 3.

: Charlotte’s gender-nonconforming child, whose journey is followed closely in season 3. Cathy Ang as Lily Goldenblatt : Charlotte’s eldest daughter, maturing into a more independent role in the family.

: Charlotte’s eldest daughter, maturing into a more independent role in the family. Rosemarie DeWitt as Kathy : Aidan’s ex-wife, reintroduced in season 3 as part of Carrie and Aidan’s ongoing story.

: Aidan’s ex-wife, reintroduced in season 3 as part of Carrie and Aidan’s ongoing story. John Glover as Elliot: Seema’s new boss, returning from a previous season.

And Just Like That season 3: Plot, behind the scenes, and viewing details

Carrie Bradshaw holds a Magic 8-Ball as she contemplates her next move in And Just Like That season 3. (Image via Now)

And Just Like That season 3 continues the stories of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they face new romantic entanglements, career challenges, and evolving friendships in their 50s. Carrie is working on a romantasy novel while navigating a long-distance relationship with Aidan. Miranda returns to the legal field and forges a potential new connection with Joy.

Charlotte balances her renewed work life with ongoing family responsibilities. The season also expands narratives for characters like Seema and Lisa, offering new perspectives and interpersonal dynamics.

Michael Patrick King continues as showrunner, director, and executive producer. Longtime collaborators Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky return as writers and producers. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are also executive producers. According to King’s interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on May 1, 2025, And Just Like That season 3 focuses on,

"new apartments, new characters, and new romances."

Filming took place from May to October 2024 across various New York City locations, including Central Park, Brooklyn, and the Upper East Side. And Just Like That season 3 premiered on May 29, 2025, with new episodes released weekly on Thursdays via Max in the US and Sky Comedy in the UK. The 12-episode season will conclude on August 14, 2025.

