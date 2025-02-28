First still from DC Studios Lanterns gives fans their best look at John Stewart and Hal Jordan

Green Lantern is finally set to return to live-action as DC Studios' Lanterns has officially begun production. On Thursday, February 27, 2025, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn took to social media to give fans a first look at the series and what to expect. The preview offered a glimpse of Hal Jordan and John Stewart in the upcoming series for Max.

In his post about DC Studios' Lanterns, Gunn expressed his excitement for the series, praising the creative team - Tom King (Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow), Chris Mundy (Ozark), and Damon Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers, and Watchmen), for developing something really exciting.

"Excited that #Lanterns is now in production. DC Studios’ new show for @HBO and Max, from creators Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, & @TomKingTK, starring Kyle Chandler & Aaron Pierre, is something really special," Gunn shared.

First looks at Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre in Lanterns revealed

The first look at DC Studios' Lanterns gives fans their first glimpses of Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart in the upcoming show. While Stewart maintains a youthful and neat look, Jordan, in contrast, looks quite disheveled. While the two characters are not in their superhero costumes, fans get a sneak peek at the iconic Green Lantern ring on Jordan's hand.

In the series, John Stewart will be a new recruit to the Green Lantern Corps, while Hal Jordan will be a seasoned veteran nearing retirement. The show will be Earth-based, centering on the two Green Lanterns as they investigate a murder mystery in the heartland of America.

Following the release of the still, Warner Bros. Discovery issued a press release revealing the show's official logline. It reads:

"The series follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland."

Lanterns writer Chris Mundy shares excitement behind the series

In the press release, writer Chris Mundy shared his excitement for the upcoming show. He mentioned how the series will be grounded in tone and will be a layered drama as well. Mundy also added that the show will still honor the Green Lantern mythology.

"From the start, our driving force has been to deliver a layered drama – rooted in nuanced storytelling and rich world building – that balances tension and mystery with honest, authentic emotion," Mundy stated.

He continued:

"The goal is to create something that feels timeless and grounded without sacrificing the magic of the source material.”

During the DC Studios slate reveal on January 31, 2023, James Gunn revealed that the show would take inspiration from True Detective, with its central tying into a big conspiracy within the DC Universe.

Alongside Chandler and Pierre, the cast includes Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro, as well as Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, and Poorna Jagannathan. As of now, a release date for the series hasn't been revealed yet.

