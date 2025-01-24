James Gunn shares first look at Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow begins filming

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has officially begun filming, as producer and DC Studios' co-CEO James Gunn shared a first look at Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El. While the photo offers a look at the actress only from the back, it showcases a setting with neon lighting, while also revealing the logo for the character. It is similar to Superman's Kingdom Come logo but it's red and blue instead.

The announcement regarding Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was made by James Gunn on January 23, 2025, on his social media. He shared a statement alongside the image, sharing his excitement for the upcoming film. Mentioning director Craig Gillespie and praising Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Gunn also gave a shoutout to the original creators of the Woman of Tomorrow comic on which the film is based.

"Thrilled to see cameras roll at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on Supergirl, with Craig Gillespie at the helm and the phenomenal Milly Alcock as our Kara Zor-El. Craig brings an incredible sensibility to this story, and Milly is every inch the unique #Supergirl envisioned by Tom King, Bilquis Evely & Ana Nogueira," shared Gunn on X.

This is set to be the second film in the brand-new DC Universe, following the release of Superman on July 11, 2025, wherein Alcock will first appear as Supergirl.

What is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow about?

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be based on the 2021 DC comic book of the same name. The book was written by writer Tom King, and the artwork was done by artist Bilquis Evely. It focuses on a young Kara Zor-El who is pulled into a revenge mission after being sought out by a girl named Ruthye. Together, the two go on an intergalactic mission to find the killer of Ruthye's father.

The story in the comic is told from the perspective of Ruthye, as she and Kara travel across the galaxy to find Krem of the Yellow Hills, the man responsible for killing Ruthye's father. The story also sees Kara trying to reconnect with herself during the journey, as she feels she has lost a part of herself. Additionally, the comic involves Krypto the Superdog.

The official synopsis for the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic, as per DC's official website, reads:

"Kara Zor-El can no longer find any meaning or purpose in her life. But all that changes when an alien girl seeks her out to help her take revenge on the bad guys who destroyed her world. Now a Kryptonian, a dog, and an angry, heartbroken child head into space on a journey that will shake them to their very core. It's Supergirl like you've never seen her before..."

When does Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow release?

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set to release in theatres on June 26, 2026. The film is being directed by Craig Gillespie, renowned for I, Tonya, and the script is being written by Ana Nogueira.

Alongside Milly Alcock as Supergirl, actress Eve Ridley will be portraying the role of Ruthye in the movie. Meanwhile, the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills will be played by Matthias Schoenaerts, and Jason Momoa will appear as Lobo.

