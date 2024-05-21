James Gunn took to his Instagram to confirm that Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set to release in theaters on June 26, 2026—almost a year after the release of Superman. The confirmation came following Deadline's report on the same. Gunn also confirmed that director Craig Gillespie, known for I, Tonya and Cruella, will be helming the upcoming DC film that will be adapting the popular Tom King comic book of the same name.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is currently slated to be the second major film in James Gunn's upcoming DC Universe. It's currently unknown who else will star in the film, but Milly Alcock's playing the titular lead and there being a director is a positive update. With it receiving a release date, it looks like the production for the film is set to ramp up soon.

What is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow about?

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is a comic book that was written by Tom King with artwork done by Bilquis Evely and released in 2021. It's a space adventure with Kara Zor-El in front and center, accompanied by Krypto the Superdog. It's a character study on Kara trying to find who she is in this vast world while also trying to be a superhero.

The story of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was set during Kara's 21st birthday, which saw her unhappy as she felt that she had lost all meaning in life. She then decided to go on an adventure in space alongside Krypto the Superdog, and this is where the plot kicks in. While traveling, Kara came across a young girl known as Ruthye, who is on a mission to avenge her father's death and find her killers.

Kara agreed to help Ruthye on this mission and traveled with her to the planet she lives on. Unfortunately, Kara ended up losing all her powers as Ruthye's planet possessed a red sun. Embracing her bravery and learning to help people without her powers, Kara then goes on a journey that makes her realize what it means to be a superhero while also rediscovering herself in the process.

Milly Alcock is set to play Supergirl

House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock, who portrayed Rhaenyra Targaryen on the show, will be portraying Supergirl in the upcoming film directed by Craig Gillespie. Currently, Alcock is also reported to appear in James Gunn's Superman, which is currently in production, which will set up her own film and also establish her sibling relationship with David Corenswet's Clark Kent/Kal-El.

The script for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is also being written by Ana Nogueira. Speaking about the project during a DC Studios press conference in January 2023, James Gunn promised a different take on the classic character.

“We will see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl, raised on a rock, a chip off of Krypton, and who watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life and then come to Earth. She is much more hard-core and not the Supergirl we’re used to,” he said during the film's reveal.

Upon its initial release, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow received acclaim from critics for its portrayal of Kara and for reinventing the character as well. With the above quote, it certainly looks like Gunn wants this version of Supergirl to be distinct from those that have come before.

This story comes to life and into theaters on June 26, 2026.