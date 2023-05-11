Who is Krypto? Exploring the Superdog's origins amidst confirmation of appearance in Superman: Legacy

High off the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, James Gunn has confirmed that Superman: Legacy will feature one of the most iconic Superman side-characters in the film, Krypto the Superdog! Hailing from the planet of Krypton, Superman's pet dog is all set to make his big screen debut in 2025.

With Krypto appearing in Superman: Legacy, we can expect James Gunn to handle this character very well, considering the director specializes in giving animal-like characters a lot of personality. And with the Superdog having a rise in popularity over the last few years, there's no better time to go back and look at his origins.

Krypto confirmed to appear in Superman: Legacy: Taking a look at the dog's origins from Krypton

Chief Bock @GothamChief Since Krypto is confirmed for Superman Legacy, here's hoping we get Ace in Batman Brave and the Bold as well Since Krypto is confirmed for Superman Legacy, here's hoping we get Ace in Batman Brave and the Bold as well https://t.co/Sb99WyhdaO

Krypto first appeared in Action Comics #776 in April 2001 and was created by Otto Binder and Curt Swan. He used to be the housedog of Jor El (Kal-El aka Superman's father) and was used in a testflight of the spaceship that would be used to send Kal-El to Earth.

According to Fandom, though, Krypto's ship would drift off course and he would be stuck in space for many years, until his rocket would pick up Kal-El's signal on Earth, and he would travel to the planet.

He would then land on the Kent Farm where Kal had crash landed and was being raised as Clark Kent, and would be discovered by a younger Clark. The two would then become good friends.

Keizi Cinema 🦝🍿 @KeiziTV Krypto is really gonna be in Superman: Legacy… we won 🥹 Krypto is really gonna be in Superman: Legacy… we won 🥹🙌 https://t.co/jem0SvAwWI

Over the years, Krypto would journey alongside Kal and would help him combat villains, but him developing powers would become a bit difficult for his master to handle. Since Kryto would have the same powers as Superman, he would accidentally destroy things, prompting Clark to leave him at the Fortress of Solitude.

One of the robots at the Solitude would imitate Clark's scent, and it would help Krypto feel at home in the Solitude, where he would be trained as well. Krypto has met many other members of the Superfamily, including Kara Zor-el, and would accompany Superman alongside missions too.

ClarkQuill97 @CQuill97 What we will not be doing is pretending like Krypto is just a "corny" addition with no value. Of course you can tell stories without him but he has a long and rich history dating back to 1955. His inclusion is not "corny". Its showing love to Supermans crazy world. What we will not be doing is pretending like Krypto is just a "corny" addition with no value. Of course you can tell stories without him but he has a long and rich history dating back to 1955. His inclusion is not "corny". Its showing love to Supermans crazy world. https://t.co/Tq4DVPF8Bz

In his later years though, Clark would leave Krypto in the care of Superboy in Smallville as he thought that Conner could use a friend in this new world. The two would become extremely close friends, with Krypto willing to go to any lengths to protect him. This is pretty much what Krypto's legacy has been in the comics.

However, Superman: Legacy won't be the first time that the dog has appeared in media outside of the comics. Krypto has appeared in the live-action series Titans and had an animated show named after him airing on television as well. He was also the lead of the animated film released in 2022, called DC's League of Super Pets. Here he was voiced by Dwayne Johnson.

D🅰️hz🅰️n @D4hz4hn Krypto is apparently in Superman legacy so here's my favourite moment of him from action comics 500



He's more then just cute dog! He's the first time Clark ever met someone like him! Made him feel less alone in the vast universe Krypto is apparently in Superman legacy so here's my favourite moment of him from action comics 500He's more then just cute dog! He's the first time Clark ever met someone like him! Made him feel less alone in the vast universe https://t.co/JeOaGCkAMG

Whatever it may be, it is reasonable to believe that James Gunn will deliver an extremely cute portrayal of the dog in Superman: Legacy. If his work with King Shark in The Suicide Squad and Rocket in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is any indicator of the quality of the character that we can expect, then we are in good hands here.

Superman: Legacy releases in theatres on July 11, 2025.

Poll : 0 votes