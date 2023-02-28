Who is Kara Zor-El in the comics and how The Flash changes the origins of Supergirl

The Flash is all set to introduce one of the biggest characters from the Superman mythos, but not in the way you would expect.

Supergirl will be flying onto the big screens this June when the DC movie finally releases and will be portrayed by Sasha Calle, who will be essaying the role of Kara Zor-El.

With The Flash adapting the Flashpoint storyline from the comics, it looks like Supergirl's origins will be tweaked to what Superman's role in the story was. This means that the classic origins for Supergirl won't be a part of this story. Let's dive into who Supergirl is in the comics and how her origins might be changed in the upcoming DC film.

Supergirl is Superman's older cousin hailing from Krypton

Created by Otto Binder and Al Plastino, Supergirl first appeared in Action Comics #252 in May 1959. She is Superman's cousin and hails from the city of Argo, which is on Krypton.

Argo was the only city that survived the destruction of Krypton, and it drifted through space for a long time. 15 years after the planet's destruction, Kara was born.

Soon after, Argo's soil unfortunately started to corrupt, causing it to turn into Kryptonite. The city then decided to counter this by building a lead dome over it, as protection.

Kara's parents eventually learned that Kal-El was alive on Earth, and when a meteor shower destroyed Argo's dome, and Kryptonite poisoning started impacting the residents, they sent Kara off to Earth.

Upon reaching Earth, Kara was discovered by Superman, who was glad to have a member of his family with him. While he did send her off to an orphanage since he couldn't take care of her, he remained in touch with his cousin by training her to control her powers.

This is practically the comic origin of Supergirl, but it looks like we might not see it in the upcoming The Flash film.

Supergirl will replace Superman from the Flashpoint storyline in The Flash

If the trailer for The Flash is anything to go by, then we can bet that Supergirl will be replacing Superman in the movie.

As previously stated, the movie will be loosely adapting plot points from the Flashpoint storyline in the comics. There, Superman basically crash lands in the middle of Metropolis, which causes him to get abducted by the government.

When Flash, Thomas Wayne's Batman, and Cyborg require a super weapon to help fend off the forces of Aquaman and Wonder Woman, they find him. Not having met any humans before in his life, he freaks out and escapes, before joining the story again at the end of the comic and helping in the battle against Aquaman and Wonder Woman's army.

The same can be expected in the film from Supergirl, as the trailer sees her captured in a government lab too.

With there being the threat of General Zod and the trailer teasing a fight between them, it looks like Superman doesn't exist in this world in any capacity, and will be replaced by Sasha Calle's Supergirl.

So, it looks like this is what we can expect from Supergirl in the upcoming Ezra Miller-starrer that runs into theaters on June 16, 2023.

