How is The Flash adding its own spin to the Flashpoint story? Breaking down the trailer

The first trailer for The Flash has premiered, and it looks like the film is very much wearing its Flashpoint influences on its sleeves. Featuring Barry Allen as he travels back in the past to save his mother, it looks like the film will see him break the past and the future when worlds collide with each other.

The Flash looks like a loose adaptation of the Flashpoint comic book. From an alternate Batman to the premise being very similar to the graphic novel, there is a ton of stuff to go off of here. However, there are minor differences scattered throughout the trailer. So, let's break down the trailer for the movie and see how it adds its own spin to the iconic story of Flashpoint.

Breaking down The Flash's trailer and exploring differences with Flashpoint

Two Barrys

Barry meeting Barry in The Flash (Image via Warner Bros Pictures)

With Barry Allen traveling in the past to save his mother, it looks like he caused some anomaly as the film is set to feature two Flash. One is, of course, the one that we have been following in the DCEU, while the other will be of the Flashpoint timeline.

How that happens remains to be seen. However, it looks like they both will have super speed as they can be seen fighting alongside each other at the end of the trailer.

Michael Keaton's Batman replaces Thomas Wayne's Batman

Michael Keaton as Batman (Image via Warner Bros Pictures)

One of the big characters in the Flashpoint comic was Thomas Wayne, who became Batman after the death of Bruce Wayne. A more lethal version of the Dark Knight who carries guns, it looks like that version of the character won't be a part of this story; instead, he will be replaced by Michael Keaton's Batman here.

In the trailer for the film, we hear the iconic Batman score by Danny Elfman with Michael Keaton's Batman walking out of the shadows. With a more elderly Batman here, it looks like his story might pick up years after we saw him in Batman Returns last, or he just might be an entirely different version of the character.

Supergirl replaces Superman in the story

Sasha Calle as Supergirl (Image via Warner Bros Pictures)

In the Flashpoint comics, Superman is featured as a lab rat with a tragic story. Landing in Metropolis instead of the Kent farm, he is taken by the United States Government as a weapon since his ship accidentally kills a bunch of people. He is freed by Barry and Batman; however, he completely lets loose and unleashes his rage.

In the movie, though, it looks like it will be Kara Zor-El instead of her cousin brother Kal-El. Played by Sasha Calle, the trailer shows a depowered Supergirl who looks to be in the same state Superman was in the comic book.

Zod's invasion replaces the Themyscira vs Atlantis war

Michael Shannon as Zod (Image via Warner Bros Pictures)

The big war in the Flashpoint comic book was between Aquaman and Wonder Woman, who were after each other's heads after a marriage gone wrong. However, it looks like that won't be a part of the film, and we will be going back to 2013s Man of Steel with Zod's invasion of Earth being the main conflict of the timeline and Michael Shannon reprising his role.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, the Ezra Miller-starrer releases in theaters on June 16, 2023.

