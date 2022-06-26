What are the messed-up things done by Superboy-Prime? Powers and villainous affiliations explored

There are a lot of versions of Superman in DC's multiverse, but no version is as interesting as Superboy-Prime. Despite having the same story and name as Kal-El of Earth-One, he has managed to be one of the most powerful supervillains around.

He has done some pretty messed up things including almost killing Krypto, destroying worlds, and single-handedly annihilating 32 Green Lanterns. These things have managed to get a lot of attention from comic book fans.

Superboy Prime: History and powers explored

Jussdin | Weed Richards 4️⃣ @Jussdin_ The only multiverse Superman movie that would be fire is with Superboy Prime coming and either Kal-el or Connor having to fight him The only multiverse Superman movie that would be fire is with Superboy Prime coming and either Kal-el or Connor having to fight him https://t.co/HIvskKOJ5l

Like Earth-One's Kal-El, Superman, Earth-Prime's Kal-El, or Superboy, was sent by his parents Lara and Jor-El to Earth when Krypton was on the verge of collapsing. However, where Earth-One's Kal-El landed on a rocket outside the borders of Smallville in Kansas, Earth-Prime's Kal-El was teleported to New England's sea coast and found by Jerry and Naomi Kent when the couple was hiking.

Earth-Prime's Superboy had no superheroes until Kal-El came along. It was a world where superheroes only existed in fiction, mainly comic books. The Kents adopted and named the baby Clark. However, they did not know about the presence of one Clark Kent/Superman in the comics, who was pretty famous with kids and teenagers.

The kids in the school soon started teasing Clark and often called him Superboy. He did not have superpowers like his counterpart from the comics, but he did feel a connection to him at times.

However, one day when Superman came to Earth-Prime to save it from a tidal wave, as soon as Superboy-Prime saw him, he felt his body going through a strange modification and noticed that he had suddenly got the ability to fly as well as super-strength. He then helped Superman with the tidal wave and saved the day.

Superboy-Prime slowly got all of the powers that Superman had, but his invulnerability to Kryptonite and Magic made him even more powerful than him. The only weakness he seemed to have in front of the good old Superman was his inability to preserve the yellow sun's solar energy, which made him very weak when he was in absence of a yellow sun.

Why did Superboy-Prime become evil?

After the pair took care of the tidal wave, Superboy-Prime followed Superman to help him in the war amidst the Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline. Unfortunately, during the battle, he lost his own world to the Anti-Monitor, and everyone he knew and loved with it.

Superboy-Prime spent some time in a paradise realm after Earth-Prime was destroyed in Crisis on Infinite Earths, where he developed a caustic and evil personality.

Top-Most evil things done by him:

1) He has destroyed worlds

Superboy-Prime has been condemned for destroying worlds on several occasions. He specifically annihilated Earth-51 and Earth-15 when he was searching for his own "Perfect Earth" as Earth-Prime got destroyed.

2) He killed Superboy

When the Titans stopped him from continuing his dangerous journey to find a "Perfect Earth", he brutally attacked Superboy and Wondergirl and even ended up killing the former. For a moment, it did look like Conner would pull through, but he could not sustain the horrific injuries.

3) He has killed many Green Lanterns

When Superboy-Prime escaped after killing Conner Kent, he fled to Oa. And when the Green Lanterns tried to stop him from fleeing again, he ended up killing 32 Green Lanterns with little to no difficulty. He also had an obsession to be the only superhero around, which is what made him ruthless when it came to killing other superheroes.

Superboy-Prime has managed to bring some gore as well as excitement to every comic that he has been in till now. With DC's Dark Crisis going on until December, it is possible that we will get to see more adventures from this infamous supervillain.

