What is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow about? Exploring the plot of the comic

One of the best DC titles of the past few years has been Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by Tom King. Giving a sci-fi and pulpy take on the iconic hero from the comics, the story showed us a very different Supergirl that we weren't used to seeing. Seeing as how popular the comic has grown, it's also set to receive a film adaptation of its own.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will receive a feature adaptation of its own that will be a part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's upcoming DC Universe. With a little of what's known about the film, it does look like the feature is going to remain true to the comics and heavily follow the genre-defining story that it will be adapting.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow sees Kara Zor-El trying to find meaning in her life

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was written by Tom King with Bilquis Evely handling the artwork. The book was released back in 2021 and is a fairly new addition to the Kryptonian's mythos. It is a character study on who Kara Zor-El exactly is, and is very heavily divorced from the Superman saga.

The story follows Kara Zor-El who has lost meaning in her life. To celebrate her 21st birthday, she decides to travel the galaxy alongside Krypto the Superdog and comes across a young woman named Ruthye who is out on a mission to exact revenge on those who were responsible for killing her father.

Ruthye ultimately ends up asking Kara for her help, and she agrees to do so and travels to her planet. However, since the planet possesses a Red Sun, Kara ends up losing all her powers. The story then follows Kara as she embraces her bravery and brings justice to those responsible for killing Ruthye's father.

Ana Nogueira to write Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow film

It also looks like the production on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has started ramping up. Writer Ana Nogueira has already been hired to helm the script, and it also looks like Tom King will be overlooking the production as James Gunn has stated that the writer is one of the architects of the upcoming cinematic universe.

As for casting, Milly Alcock and Meg Donnelly are the finalists to play Kara Zor-El in the upcoming film. Alcock is best known for starring as young Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon while Donnelly previously starred in Disney's Zombies and has also voiced Supergirl in DC animated projects.

Talking about Supergirl in the upcoming film, James Gunn said this during a studio press conference:

“In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore; she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

Supergirl is also currently slated to appear first in Superman: Legacy before headlining Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. The release date for the film is currently unknown.