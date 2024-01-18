Superman: Legacy - Complete list of cast in the film (updated)

James Gunn's Superman: Legacy is one of the most highly anticipated comic book films among DC fans. Being Superman's first solo live-action outing since 2013's Man of Steel, fans are excited to see exactly what Gunn has in store for them. The excitement for the project is through the roof, partly thanks to the filmmaker's various social media posts.

With the cast of Superman: Legacy slowly shaping up, it looks like Gunn has assembled a wide variety of characters from the DC lore that will help launch this new universe. With the project reportedly going into production soon, fans have gotten some major casting announcements that have given them hints about the direction the film might be heading.

Superman: Legacy to star David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nathan Fillion and more

1) David Corenswet is Superman

Expand Tweet

Taking over the reins from Henry Cavill, David Corenswet is poised to be the next Man of Steel on the big screen. The actor is best known for his time on the show Hollywood and the film Pearl. He will be playing the iconic DC character who was the Last Son of Krypton and raised by the Kents.

Corenswet went through an audition process that saw him go up against stars like Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney. The actor had also been a huge favorite among DC enthusiasts to play the Man of Steel in Superman: Legacy.

2) Rachel Brosnahan is Lois Lane

Expand Tweet

Superman would be incomplete without Lois Lane. Rachel Brosnahan will be filling the shoes of the iconic and bold love interest. She will be following in the footsteps of Amy Adams, who played the character previously in Zack Snyder's DC films.

Working at the Daily Planet, Lois Lane is one of the best journalists in the DC world, and given Brosnahan's work on The Marvelous Ms. Maisel, you can surely expect her to do this classic role justice.

3) Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor

Expand Tweet

David Corenswet beat out Nicholas Hoult in the race to play the Man of Steel in Superman Legacy, only for the latter to go on and land the role of Lex Luthor. It seems perfect, considering Luthor's entire dynamic is based on how he sees himself as never being as good as Superman.

Hoult will take over the role from Jesse Eisenberg, who previously played the supervillain in Zack Snyder's DC films. This would also be Hoult's second time playing a comic book character after portraying Beast in 20th Century Fox's X-Men prequel films.

4) Skyler Gisondo is Jimmy Olsen

Expand Tweet

Jimmy Olsen has been Superman's best pal in the comics for decades now, and it looks like Skyler Gisondo will fit perfectly into that role. Famous for appearing in films like Licorice Pizza and Booksmart, Gisondo was another popular fan cast for Superman: Legacy.

In the comics, Olsen is a photographer who works at the Daily Planet and constantly joins Superman on some great adventures.

5) Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner

Expand Tweet

Nathan Fillion will star as Guy Gardner, aka the Green Lantern, in Superman: Legacy. With the casting of a Green Lantern, it certainly feels like Gunn is trying to make this DC Universe feel lived in and populated with various other superheroes. With Gardner being a really complicated character, it will be fun to see how he will be handled here.

Fillion is also no stranger to portraying a Green Lantern, as he has previously voiced the character of Hal Jordan. With him also being a frequent collaborator of Gunn (he has appeared in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and more), the casting makes complete sense.

6) Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho

Expand Tweet

It's with the casting of Metamorpho that we get into the weirder side of the DC universe. Anthony Carrigan will portray the superhero who has the power to change into any element. With his casting, it also looks like Gunn might be trying to set up the DC team known as the Terrifics.

As for Carrigan, the actor is best known for starring in the hit series Barry. He has also previously portrayed the DC character Victor Zsasz in Gotham.

7) Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl

Expand Tweet

Isabela Merced will be joining Superman: Legacy as Hawkgirl in the Superman: Legacy. Hawkgirl is one of the characters in DC Universe who has a really great lore attached to her, and with Merced stepping into the role, we can surely expect to see a great version of her.

However, it's still unclear which version of the character Merced will be playing, as there are three Hawkgirls in the comics: Shiera Hall, Shayera Hol, and Kendra Saunders.

Merced is also best known for appearing in films like Transformers: The Last Knights, Dora and The Lost City of Gold, and Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

8) Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific

Expand Tweet

Edi Gathegi will be playing the Michael Holt version of Mr. Terrific in Superman: Legacy. Mr. Terrific is one of the most brilliant minds in the DC Universe and is someone who also possesses great fighting skills. Gunn has previously stated that he is especially "excited" to see this character in the film.

Gathegi previously appeared in X-Men: First Class, and this will be his second time starring in a comic book film.

9) María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer

Expand Tweet

A member of The Authority, the Engineer, aka Angela Spica, will also appear in Superman: Legacy and will be played by María Gabriela de Faría.

The Engineer is set to be one of the antagonists in the film and is an obscure character from the comics who has the power of shapeshifting with the help of nanotech.

10) Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher

Expand Tweet

To support Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor in his evil schemes, Sara Sampaio will fill in the shoes of Eve Teschmacher in Superman: Legacy.

Teschmacher was created by the late Richard Donner and first appeared in his films Superman and Superman II. She is Luthor's assistant who goes on to become his love interest.

Superman: Legacy will be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.