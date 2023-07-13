The cast of Superman: Legacy continues to grow bigger as even more superheroes have joined the James Gunn-directed DC film. Alongside David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan's Clark Kent and Lois Lane - Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi and Nathan Fillion will also star as Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific and Guy Gardner, respectively. This certainly is exciting for those who have wanted to see those characters up on the screen.

Mr. Terrific's addition to Superman: Legacy is, however, sure to bring up many questions. While Hawkgirl and Guy Gardner are still popular among many, Mr. Terrific is one character who hasn't really had much of a limelight out of the comics.

And with Edi Gathegi playing him in Superman: Legacy, there is no better time than now to take a look at his origins.

Edi Gathegi is playing the Michael Holt version of Mr. Terrific in Superman: Legacy

Since Edi Gathegi will be playing Michael Holt in Superman: Legacy, we will be primarily focusing on his version of the Mr. Terrific. Created by John Ostrander and Tom Mandrake, Michael Holt's Mr. Terrific first appeared in Spectre Vol 3 #54 which was releases in June 1997.

According to Fandom, at a very young age, Holt would show signs of extreme intelligence. Being easily able to understand the works of Einstein, Bohr and more, he posessed a great intellect at the small age of six.

This caused him to dig deep into studying space and time, and he was able to grasp it easily.

Holt just possessed a natural grasp of understanding complicated concepts and had a great physicality to himself as well. Before he took on the identity of Mr. Terrific, he already had a couple of Ph.D's to his name and was even a gold-medal winning Olympian decathelete.

He also owned the high-tech firm called Cyberware and was a self-made multi-millionaire.

Unfortunately, Holt would be struck by great tragedy in his personal life. His crippled brother passed away and his wife and unborn child also died in an accident. Contemplating suicide, Holt was met by the spirit of vengeance known as the Spectre, who made him aware of Terry Sloane, the Golden-Age's Mr. Terrific, and inspired by his life, Holt decided to become a superhero and decided to go by the name of Mr. Terrific.

He is also known as the third smartest man on Earth in the DC Universe.

Edi Gathegi cast as Mr. Terrific in Superman: Legacy

Holt also is a member of the Justice Society of America and has served with the Justice League of America. This is why it makes the addition of Mr. Terrific in Superman: Legacy all the more interesting as it could mean that character could be a potential member of the Justice League in this universe.

With Edi Gathegi portraying Mr. Terrific alongside David Corenswet's Superman, this would be the second time the actor has been a part of a comic book project.

He originally starred in X-Men: First Class as Darwin, however, his superhero career back then was short-lived as he would be killed-off midway into the film.

Gathegi has also had a fruitful career where the actor has appeared in many huge franchises before and some one-off projects.

His most famous one being starring in Ben Affleck's Gone Baby Gone where he played the role of Cheese, and he also appeared as Laurent in the Twilight films.

Gathegi has also appeared in many TV shows like Into the Badlands. He also starred in The Blacklist and The Blacklist: Redemption where he starred as Matias Solomon, and in 2022 in the Apple TV+ series For All Mankind.

Him playing Mr. Terrific alongside the additions of Guy Gardner and Hawkgirl is certainly interesting, and we can't wait to see the debut of the character when Superman: Legacy releases on July 11, 2025.

