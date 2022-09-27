Who are the Justice Society of America? Exploring origins amidst upcoming appearance in Black Adam

With Black Adam, a new sense of justice is coming to the DCEU as the Justice Society of America is set to make its big screen debut. The team of Doctor Fate, Hawkman, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone will be facing off against the Man in Black as they try to make him surrender peacefully.

With the Justice Society of America's debut in Black Adam, the team will finally get in on some action as they have been showcased on the small screen for decades. With them being one of DC's oldest comic book groups, there is no better time to look at their history and origins.

Justice Society of America's origins explored

Joe Quinones @Joe_Quinones Oh hello, pretty hyped over here for my *GOLD FOIL* variant cover for Justice Society of America #1, due out in November. Oh hello, pretty hyped over here for my *GOLD FOIL* variant cover for Justice Society of America #1, due out in November. https://t.co/WRpZQcsZ6P

According to Fandom, the Justice Society of America was formed during World War II in the DC Universe. When the mystic and powerful weapon known as the Spear of Destiny fell into the hands of Adolf Hitler in 1940, he decided to dominate all of Europe with its power.

When Franklin D. Roosevelt learned about Hitler's plans from his Spy Agent Smythe, he was told to take a stance that involved him not putting the United States of America in direct conflict with Germany. Not wanting to see evil reign, he would enlist the help of two mystery men and send them on a mission to Germany and stop this from happening. Those two mystery men would be The Flash and Green Lantern.

Geek Bomb @GeekBomb TIMELINE CLEANSE



Aldis Hodge looks incredible as Hawkman!



Is the Justice Society of America the main draw for



#HappyBirthdayAldisHodge TIMELINE CLEANSEAldis Hodge looks incredible as Hawkman!Is the Justice Society of America the main draw for #BlackAdam or are you watching it just for The Rock? 🤔 😍 TIMELINE CLEANSE 😍Aldis Hodge looks incredible as Hawkman! Is the Justice Society of America the main draw for #BlackAdam or are you watching it just for The Rock? 🤔 #HappyBirthdayAldisHodge 🎉 https://t.co/lJQY8jJgIg

Agent Smythe would brief them on the mission, and they would be on their way to Castle McMurdie in Scotland, a site led by Nazi science specialist Major Streicher. Developing a robot called Mordmashine, the heroes would be outpowered by the machine and be sent to Germany as a gift for the Fuhrer.

Doctor Fate would then realize that the Spear of Destiny is in Hitler's possession. At the same time, the Fascist would summon an army of Norse Valkyrie's using the Spear and use them as bombers to drop explosives on Washington DC. Flash and Green Lantern would break free but fail to stop the bomber.

Fate would then enlist the help of Atom, Hawkman, Hourman, and the Spectre and help the British fleet fend off the Nazis. They would then meet up with Flash and Lantern, who would warn them of the attack on Washington. They would be able to destroy the bomb, but the President would be impaled by one of the Valkyries.

However, the Spectre would plead with the Voice of God to resurrect him, bringing the President back to life. This is how the Justice Society of America was formed, as the President would request our heroes to band together and save the nation.

Thomas Haslinger @ThomasHaslinge6 Justice Society of America #1: Home Again by Len Strazewski, Mike Parobeck, Mike Machlan, Glenn Whitmore and Bob Pinaha



DC Justice Society of America #1: Home Again by Len Strazewski, Mike Parobeck, Mike Machlan, Glenn Whitmore and Bob Pinaha DC https://t.co/juLWMXIrgl

In Black Adam, it looks like we will be getting to see the modern version of the Justice Society of America, as only Doctor Fate seems to be the one from the original lineup. You can check out the Justice Society of America on the big screen when Black Adam releases on October 21, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far