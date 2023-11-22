After Melissa Barrera, Skyler Gisondo under fire for alleged Zionism following Superman Legacy casting

Skyler Gisondo recently received criticism after the Jewish actor was cast as Jimmy Olsen in James Gunn's Superman Legacy. In the wake of Melissa Barrera's dismissal from Scream 7 due to the backlash surrounding her alleged comments on the Israel-Gaza conflict, Skyler Gisondo, known for his role in Righteous Gemstones, has triggered discussions and criticisms for reportedly being Zionist.

This comes after Gisondo's representative recently confirmed that he will maintain his role as a series regular in Righteous Gemstones while taking on the role of Jimmy Olsen.

Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen in Superman Legacy

The announcement about Gisondo playing Jimmy Olsen in Superman Legacy ignited debates, drawing attention not only to his acting prowess but also to his political ideologies. The Superman Legacy casting decision became a focal point for discussions after the actor seemingly liked an alleged pro-Israel post on Instagram by Noah Schnapp.

While it is unclear when Gisondo allegedly liked the post, the Stranger Things star shared the same on October 11 and garnered massive backlash.

"As a Jewish American, I am afraid...Afraid for my brothers and sisters in Israel, who have been senselessly attacked by Hamas. I am truly heartbroken to see the brutal murders of innocent children, women and soldiers fighting to defend themselves," Schnapp wrote.

As news of Gisondo's casting circulated, social media users pointed out that he had allegedly liked the abovementioned post by Noah Schnapp. They also noticed that the actor follows the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Twitter and questioned whether his involvement in the film would reflect a particular political stance, given the sensitivity surrounding the ongoing conflict.

Individuals were quick to take to the comments section of @NebsGoodTakes's Twitter to react to the actor's casting in James Gunn's Superman Legacy and to his allegedly liking Noah's post.

Fans react to the situation (Image via Twitter/@myburner0192)

The backlash the actor received for reportedly liking the Instagram posts led to calls for a boycott of the upcoming film. As Superman Legacy continues its journey toward release, the film's success or potential challenges could shape the trajectory of the DC Extended Universe.

What did Melissa Barrera say?

News about Melissa Barrera being fired from the cast of the upcoming film, Scream 7 recently made headlines. This reportedly came after some of her posts about the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict were deemed to be antisemitic, as per Variety.

As per Stylecaster, her posts read:

"Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp."

She continued:

"Cornering everyone together, with no where to go, no electricity no water … People have learnt nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING"

The production company behind the upcoming horror film, Spyglass Media Group, perceived these comments as antisemitic. A spokesperson told Variety:

"Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion, or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech."

Superman Legacy's impact on DC Extended Universe

Superman: Legacy is an upcoming superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the same name. It is the first installment in Chapter One: Gods and Monsters and the first film in the new DC Universe under James Gunn. The movie is set to follow Superman in his struggle to reconcile his Kryptonian ancestry with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas.

It stars David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen. James Gunn's Superman Legacy, scheduled for release on July 11, 2025, marks a significant reset in the DC Extended Universe.