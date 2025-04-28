2PM's Junho launches independent agency, gears up for Netflix's Cashero and tvN's Typhoon Boss release

On April 28, 2025, Lee Jun-ho (Junho) officially established his own one-man entertainment agency following the termination of his exclusive contract with JYP Entertainment, which came to an end on April 15, 2025. Despite his departure, JYP Entertainment will continue to oversee his activities in Japan, ensuring a collaborative relationship remains intact.

Concurrently, the 2PM member is preparing for a leading role in Netflix’s upcoming original series Cashero, a live-action adaptation of the popular Kakao webtoon, slated for release in the fourth quarter of 2025.

In addition to his Netflix project, Junho will headline tvN’s new weekend drama Typhoon Boss (original title Typhoon Company), set against the backdrop of the 1997 IMF financial crisis and scheduled to premiere in the middle of 2025.

After 17 years under JYP Entertainment, where he debuted with 2PM in 2008, Junho elected not to renew his contract. His one-man entertainment agency will oversee his solo endeavors in both music and acting.

While the agency’s official name remains under wraps, Junho is assembling a core team of trusted collaborators, including industry veteran Yang Hye-young—formerly of CJ ENM’s brand strategy division—to oversee marketing and strategic planning.

2PM's Junho's superhero saga: Netflix’s Cashero

Cashero is a high-concept sci-fi superhero drama based on the webtoon with the same moniker by Team Befar, which ran on Kakao from November 29, 2015, to July 3, 2016. Adapted for the screen by creators Lee Chang-min, Lee Je-in, and Jeon Chan-ho, the series weaves gritty action with family dynamics and webtoon-inspired artistry.

The narrative of Cashero centers on Kang Sang-woong (portrayed by Lee Jun-ho), an unassuming government employee who discovers that his physical strength scales directly with the amount of cash he possesses.

Confronted by an array of quirky villains, Sang-woong must empty his wallet—and his wits—to safeguard ordinary citizens from sinister threats, turning everyday currency into a potent superpower.

Here's the cast and character list:

Lee Jun-ho as Kang Sang-woong : The reluctant hero whose power grows with his cash reserves.

as : The reluctant hero whose power grows with his cash reserves. Kim Hye-jun as Kim Min-sook : Sang-woong’s math-whiz girlfriend, whose analytical prowess aids the fledgling hero.

as : Sang-woong’s math-whiz girlfriend, whose analytical prowess aids the fledgling hero. Kim Byung-chul as Byeon Ho-in : A lawyer whose superhuman abilities manifest only when he’s inebriated.

as : A lawyer whose superhuman abilities manifest only when he’s inebriated. Kim Hyang-gi as Bang Eun-mi: A telekinetic heroine fueled by calorie intake, adding both heart and humor to the team dynamic.

Blending sci-fi, family drama, and superpowered action, Cashero promises a realistic twist on the superhero genre, emphasizing relatable stakes and character development alongside stylized fight sequences .

Netflix’s official site lists Cashero without an exact premiere date, though industry insiders anticipate a Q4 2025 debut as part of Netflix’s expanding roster of Korean originals.

Corporate drama: tvN’s Typhoon Boss historical backdrop and premise

Originally titled Typhoon Company (Korean: 태풍상사), Typhoon Boss unfolds during South Korea’s 1997 IMF crisis, dramatizing the impact of one of the nation’s most turbulent economic chapters on a family-run business and its employees.

Junho takes on the role of Kang Tae-pung, heir to his father’s small-to-medium enterprise, Typhoon Company. When the IMF bailout looms and the business teeters on bankruptcy, Tae-pung is thrust into leadership, tasked with preserving both the company and his family’s legacy through sheer determination and ingenuity.

Kang Tae-pung is a formerly wealthy “Apgujeong Orange Tribe” scion who must grow up fast to safeguard his father’s livelihood.

Pachinko actress Kim Min-ha plays Oh Mi-sun in the upcoming series. She is the company’s diligent accountant, known for her frugality and unwavering sense of responsibility, who partners with Tae-pung to navigate the crisis.

Veteran actor Jin Seon-kyu joins the ensemble in a pivotal supporting role, reuniting with Junho after previous collaborations. The series is helmed by director Lee Na-jung, celebrated for her work on Ssam, My Way and Mine, whose immersive style promises to bring the IMF era’s tension and resilience vividly to life.

tvN has slated Typhoon Boss for its weekend lineup in the second half of 2025, positioning the drama to capture viewers seeking both historical perspective and character-driven storytelling.

As Cashero and Typhoon Boss gear up for release, audiences and industry watchers alike will be eager to witness how Junho melds financial savvy with on-screen heroics.

