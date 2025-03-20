“17 years is not easy”- Fans react as 2PM member and actor Lee Jun-ho announces departure from JYP Entertainment

Lee Jun-ho is leaving JYP Entertainment after 17 years. JYP announced on March 20, 2025, that his contract will expire on April 15, and he has chosen not to renew it.

Ad

Fans were surprised to hear the news, however, some even expected this to happen sooner or later. From mentioning best wishes for 2PM Lee Jun-ho's future activities to diving in a wave of nostalgia, here's how the fans reacted to the news:

"As another human in 30s journey, I really respect your courage as leaving a place you’ve relied on for 17 yrs is NOT easy. It’s exciting but also nerve wrecking. As your fan, I can only greedily wish and pray the absolute best new door will be opened up for you."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The singer spent the formative years of his career and devoted close to two decades of his time with the label for his group and solo activities. The fans wished Lee Jun-ho well for his future endeavors.

"Omg??? End of an era" a user wrote.

"It might not have been an easy decision, I mean, he stayed there for 17 years..... but, I guess it's about time... No matter what, we will support you all the way, my dear" a fan replied.

Ad

"This made me sad I loved his interactions with skz, hope they can meet in the future" another user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lee Jun-ho's departure raises questions about his future with 2PM. Idols often continue group activities after leaving their label, as seen with 2PM's Taecyeon and EXO's Chen, Xiumin, and Baekhyun.

"So, did he leave for solo work and come back for group work or is he fully gone from 2PM as well?" a fan commented.

"it's ok, leaving JYP is not the end of the world, even it opens a new challenge and opportunity, I wish Junho would have good luck everyday, and I believe he will, because he is a hard working man" a user wrote.

Ad

"New chapter! I sincerely wish you success on your new path, I am sure that it is a thoughtful decision that will definitely lead to even greater success!! Always by your side!May all your dreams come true" another fan wrote.

Despite the contract termination, JYP Entertainment will continue to manage the actor for his activities in Japan. He is the third 2PM member to leave the label after Chansung and Taecyeon. The announcement of the label he will be joining next is not yet unveiled.

Ad

A look at 2PM Lee Jun-ho's career with JYP Entertainment

Jun-ho made his debut with 2PM in 2008 under JPY Entertainment. Since then, he has vastly contributed to compositions and lyrics for the group and his solo music. He made his acting debut in 2013 with Cold Eyes. He shot to fame with the drama King the Land opposite SNSD's Yoona.

The drama is reportedly being remade in the US. Lee Jun-ho also recently played the role of a pastry chef in the Japanese movie Le Maison Paris alongside Takuya Kimura.

Lee Jun-ho will star in Netflix’s superhero drama Cashero and lead tvN’s Typhoon Company alongside Pachinko actress Kim Min-ah. He plays Tae Poong, a company head struggling during the 1997 IMF crisis. The drama is set to air this year on weekends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback