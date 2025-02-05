On February 5, 2025, social media was abuzz as alleged footage of 2PM’s Ok Taecyeon proposing to his non-celebrity girlfriend surfaced online. The images, reportedly taken in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, quickly gained traction, sparking both excitement and concern among fans.

The speculation originated from an Instagram post by a French photography page, @thebestphotoparis. The page briefly shared now-deleted pictures appearing to show the K-pop star on one knee before his girlfriend.

In the images, the K-pop star was seen presenting a ring while his partner appeared surprised before smiling warmly. The romantic atmosphere, with a bouquet and the iconic Parisian landmark in the background, led to widespread assumptions that a wedding might be on the horizon.

Fans debated whether the photos should have been shared at all. An X user, @PSpiritmonster, wrote,

"1st of all so happy for them. Congratulations but didn't #taecyeon2pm tell every1 multiple times not to spread pics of him with his gf for every1 to now ignore it. PopBase might have blurred her face but let's respect their privacy shall we."

Reactions online were divided. Some supporters expressed their happiness for the couple, celebrating the possibility of the idol embarking on a new chapter in his personal life.

"Wishing Taecyeon and his fiancée a lifetime of love and happiness!," an X user wrote.

"This is adorable, congratulations to the couple," a fan mentioned.

"Seeing 2nd gen idols living their best lives is so wholesome, right?," another person added.

"Congratulations taecyeon! I don’t know why but I’m so happy seeing 2nd gen kpop being free and do things that make them happy," a netizen remarked.

Others, however, pointed out that the idol had never publicly shared these moments and called for restraint in circulating the images.

"woke up to see ppl say taecyeon “proposed” to his gf until it was confirmed that they’re leaked photos, please, out of respect don’t circulate those pics anymore or at the very least blur/cover his gf’s face. this is such an invasion of privacy as these pics weren’t posted/obtained by taecyeon himself, his gf, or his agency," an X user mentioned.

"they didn't even blur Taecyeon's girlfriend's face on the photos like bruh she is a non celebrity, respect her privacy wth...," a person commented.

"Worried about that too.. After years of keeping her privacy, her face is all over the internet like this.. tsk..," a user added.

2PM's Taecyeon's agency denies the rumors after the alleged proposal clips surface

According to a South Korean media outlet, SPOTV News, the idol's agency, 51K, has stepped forward to refute the claims. Addressing the viral images, the agency clarified that the pictures were not from a proposal but rather a moment captured while the idol-actor gave his girlfriend a birthday gift.

The agency further stated that there are no wedding plans at the moment, dismissing the engagement rumors circulating online.

Despite the agency’s denial, fans continued to show their support for the couple, who have been publicly dating since 2020. Some expressed their happiness, while others emphasized respecting the singer's privacy.

Taecyeon has maintained a balance between his personal and professional life, making a name for himself both as a member of 2PM and as an actor. With roles in dramas such as Vincenzo, Bring It On, Ghost, and Secret Royal Inspector & Joy, he has established himself as a versatile performer.

He is also gearing up for his upcoming project, The First Night with the Duke, in which he will star alongside Seohyun.

