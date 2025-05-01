7 shows to watch if you liked Lioness

Released in 2023, Lioness quickly captured attention. It delivered a gripping blend of action, suspense, and emotional depth.

The story follows Joe, a young CIA recruit in a secret program targeting terrorist networks. Through intense training and risky missions, she transforms into a skilled operative.

As she works with experienced agents, Joe faces shifting loyalties and the mental toll of undercover work. The series combines a strong female lead, tough choices, and a mix of action and character-driven drama.

For viewers drawn to its intensity and complexity, these seven shows offer a similarly electrifying experience.

Homeland, The Night Manager, and more shows similar to Lioness

1) Homeland

Homeland (Image via Amazon Prime)

Homeland is a political thriller that centers on Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes), a brilliant yet volatile CIA operations officer who is reassigned to the Counterterrorism Center in Langley after an unauthorized mission in Iraq. Following eight years of captivity under terrorist commander Abu Nazir, U.S. Marine Sergeant Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis) comes home a revered war hero.

Carrie, however, believes Brody has been turned and is now a part of a scheme aiming at a terrorist assault on American territory. The game of frantic cat and mouse that follows blurs the lines separating patriot from traitor.

Like Lioness, Homeland boasts a strong, multifarious female protagonist negotiating the morally murky areas of espionage, dishonesty, and national security. Often at considerable personal sacrifice, Carrie's unrelenting search for the truth reflects the emotional and psychological force defining Lioness.

Where to watch: Showtime, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus

2) The Night Manager

The Night Manager (Image via Amazon Prime)

Based on John le Carré's 1993 book, The Night Manager is a high-stakes espionage thriller. It centers on Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston), a former soldier turned hotel night manager. Pine is recruited by Angela Burr (Olivia Colman), a determined intelligence officer. He needs to infiltrate the inner circle of infamous arms dealer Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie).

Like Lioness, The Night Manager looks at the psychological effects hidden activities cause on people involved as well as their conflict. Both episodes probe extensively the field of espionage, where trust is scarce and secrets might be fatal.

As the stakes grow and characters face their constraints, the similar tone of The Night Manager and Lioness helps to heighten the tension.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, BBC One, Apple TV

3) Killing Eve

Killing Eve (Image via Amazon Prime)

Killing Eve tracks the cat-and-mouse battle between psychotic assassin Villanelle and British intelligence operative Eve Polastri. As Eve is more pulled into Villanelle's turbulent world of murder, deceit, and dishonesty, the show centers on their fascination with one another. Strong performances by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, together with a dark humor and clever writing, define this psychological thriller.

Though it accomplishes so with a more psychological and cat-and-mouse emphasis, Killing Eve investigates the realm of clandestine operations, much like Lioness. Both shows offer challenging personal and professional obstacles forcing complicated individuals to face their own constraints.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu

4) Bodyguard

Bodyguard (Image via Netflix)

Bodyguard is a British political thriller. It follows David Budd (Richard Madden), a war veteran turned protection officer. He now works for the British government. His first assignment is to protect a controversial politician. But things quickly spiral out of control. David finds himself caught in a web of political danger, lies, and conspiracies.

Like Lioness, Bodyguard explores secret missions and high-stakes protection work. The characters face both external threats and inner battles. They must navigate moral gray areas and personal trauma. With action, suspense, and emotional depth, Bodyguard will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) Alias

Alias (Image via Amazon Prime)

Alias is a fast-paced spy thriller about Sydney Bristow (Jennifer Garner), who is a double agent who works for a secret government agency while pretending to be a student in real life. As Sydney learns more about spying, she has to deal with betrayal, lies, and choices that will change her life. Alias had a lot of fans because it had both high-speed action and deep human drama.

Alias also has a strong female star who has to balance her personal life with her dangerous job. For Lioness fans, this series is a natural choice because it deals with themes of lying, trust, and betrayal. Both shows have exciting plots that mix spying with complicated character arcs that show how living a secret life can hurt you emotionally.

Where to watch: Hulu, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video

6) Jack Ryan

Jack Ryan (Image via Amazon Prime)

Based on Tom Clancy’s legendary "Ryanverse," Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan reimagines the iconic CIA analyst for a modern audience. Produced by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, the Amazon Prime series stars John Krasinski as Jack Ryan, a gifted analyst driven from his desk job into high-stakes field operations.

In season one, Ryan uncovers suspicious money transfers tied to a rising terrorist, launching a dangerous, globe-spanning mission. Like Lioness, Jack Ryan blends moral complexity, political intrigue, and intense action.

Though it has a male lead, fans of Lioness will relate to its espionage-driven story, emotional stakes, and fast-paced international missions.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

7) The Americans

The Americans (Image via Amazon Prime)

The Americans is a Cold War spy thriller centered on two deep-cover KGB agents posing as a married American couple in suburban Washington, D.C. They had to keep up the appearance of a regular family life while trying to sneak into the U.S. government, all the while being loyal to the Soviet Union.

Every episode increases the suspense as the couple must deal with increasing dangers from their own handlers as well as from American intelligence.

Like Lioness, The Americans explores the realm of espionage, clandestine missions, and the moral uncertainty of leading a double life extensively. Both shows have people stuck between obligation and passion, compelled to face difficult personal and professional decisions in high-stakes situations.

Where to watch: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video

Lioness is available for online streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Paramount Plus, and Hulu.

