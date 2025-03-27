"Mine is regret"- When Tom Hiddleston made his feelings clear about what he feared the most

While most thought that Tom Hiddleston's stint as Loki was over in the acclaimed Disney+ series, it seems that the actor will also return for Avengers: Doomsday. Perhaps the events of Loki season 2 will influence the return of the character to the fore, especially as he is now guarding the multiverse himself, something Dr. Doom may want to tamper with.

But for Tom Hiddleston, who has had a brilliant career for decades now, returning as Loki may be better than ending his stint with the TV show (though it was a perfect ending). This is because, as revealed by Hiddleston himself, the actor's biggest fear is looking back and regretting the opportunities he did not take.

He discussed this way back in 2016 for an interview with Interview Magazine, where he sat down with his Marvel co-star Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Dr. Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When Cumberbatch revealed his greatest fear was the passing of time and asked him about his one, Tom Hiddleston replied:

"Mine is similar. Mine is regret. I fear looking back and wishing I had done things I hadn’t. It’s interesting, I read this extraordinary article about a book, many years ago, by an Australian nurse who is a specialist in palliative care. It was her job to help people on their way out, to ease their pain. So she spent a lot of time with people in their last days and weeks. And she felt so moved by the accumulated experience, because she heard people say such similar things. Weirdly enough, at the top of the list was, “I wish I hadn’t worked so hard.”"

This is a fear that many of Hiddleston's fans can also relate to as it is extremely universal in nature. Referring to this Australian nurse, Tom Hiddleston further stated five regrets that are also very relatable.

Tom Hiddleston reveals a checklist of regrets he found in an article

The article Tom Hiddleston read about the book by an Australian nurse seems to have deeply impacted him and he remembered the five regrets that he read in the book and shared the same with Benedict Cumberbatch.

Elaborating on the subject he was speaking about his biggest fear, Tom Hiddleston further said:

"The other five regrets from the book by the Australian nurse were: I wish I hadn’t worked so hard; I wish I’d had the courage to live a life true to myself, not the life others expected of me; I wish I’d had the courage to express my feelings; I wish I had stayed in touch with my friends; and I wish I had let myself be happier. It’s an extraordinary list of getting in your own way, isn’t it?"

Anyone who has ever felt the fear of regret like Hiddleston would be able to relate to this list, and it does give us something to think about.

Fortunately, Hiddleston has had a career that is hard to regret. From winning a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor to winning the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Newcomer in a Play, Hiddleston has practically dominated every field of entertainment. And he continues to do so even now.

He will soon be seen as Loki once again in Avengers: Doomsday.

