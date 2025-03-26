Avengers: Doomsday- Full list of cast in the film

Marvel Studios has officially begun assembling the cast for Avengers: Doomsday, with production set to start in London by spring 2025, as confirmed by Collider on October 21, 2024. This installment will mark Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not as Iron Man but as Victor Von Doom, the central antagonist of the film, as per Deadline on July 27, 2024.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is positioned as the first of two concluding chapters, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

Over the course of a livestream on March 26, 2025, Marvel revealed a lineup of returning MCU characters and franchise crossovers. Confirmed cast members include Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), and Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), among others, according to The Hollywood Reporter, March 26, 2025.

Characters from the Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, and X-Men will also feature, integrating multiple strands of the MCU. The release date of Avengers: Doomsday is May 1, 2026.

The main cast of Avengers: Doomsday

The top 5 primary cast members in Avengers: Doomsday along with their roles:

Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman

Anthony Mackie as Captain America

Letitia Wright as Black Panther

Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom

Robert Downey Jr. in Marvel Studios Panel At SDCC (Image via Getty)

In Avengers: Doomsday, Robert Downey Jr. takes on the role of Victor Von Doom, departing from his previous portrayal of Tony Stark. As per Deadline (July 27, 2024), this casting was first revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, marking a new chapter in the MCU as Downey steps into the shoes of one of Marvel’s most complex villains.

According to Collider (October 21, 2024), the role was pitched directly by Marvel President Kevin Feige, with Downey convincing the Russo brothers to return as directors.

As per IMDb, within the film’s storyline, Doom emerges from cryogenic stasis following a past conflict with the Silver Surfer, seeking to manipulate global forces and absorb cosmic energy. His arc involves deception, a near-fatal attack on Sue Storm, and an eventual defeat, though he is presumed alive, positioning him as a central figure in Phase Six leading into Avengers: Secret Wars.

Outside the MCU, Robert Downey Jr. is a long-established actor whose career began in childhood under the direction of his father, Robert Downey Sr. From early appearances in Pound (1970) to his acclaimed roles in Chaplin, Sherlock Holmes, and Iron Man, Downey has navigated a turbulent personal history involving substance abuse and recovery, as noted in IMDb.

He remains a key industry figure with multiple award wins, a production company (Team Downey), and a track record of box-office successes.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love And Thunder Sydney Screening - (Image via Getty)

Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor in Avengers: Doomsday, reprising his role after his last major appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). He was the first cast member revealed during Marvel’s March 26, 2025 livestream, signaling the continuation of the original Avengers presence.

While specific plot details remain undisclosed, Thor is expected to bring his signature cosmic strength and royal leadership into the escalating conflict involving Doctor Doom and the Fantastic Four. As a key figure in the Avengers’ legacy, his experience with multiversal threats, gods, and galactic warfare positions him as a strategic force in Avengers: Doomsday.

Hemsworth first portrayed Thor in 2011, a role that established him as a global star. As per IMDb, born on August 11, 1983, in Melbourne, Australia, Hemsworth began his acting career on television in Home and Away before transitioning to film. After appearing in Star Trek (2009), his breakout came with Thor (2011), followed by major MCU entries including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman

Vanessa Kirby in 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Special Access (Image via Getty)

Vanessa Kirby is set to portray Sue Storm, also known as the Invisible Woman, debuting in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) before joining the ensemble in Avengers: Doomsday (Collider, October 21, 2024). Her character, a founding member of the Fantastic Four, is expected to play a central role in the film’s events, especially given her narrative connection to Doctor Doom.

As per IMDb’s summary of Doom’s backstory, Sue is critically injured in a battle against him and revived by the Silver Surfer. In Avengers: Doomsday, she may act as a narrative bridge between the Avengers and the Fantastic Four, especially as the teams converge to confront an emerging global threat.

As per IMDb, she was born on April 18, 1988, in London. Kirby gained prominence through her award-winning performance as Princess Margaret in The Crown (2016–2018), earning a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress. Her screen career spans drama and action, including Mission: Impossible - Fallout and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. In 2021, she earned an Academy Award nomination for Pieces of a Woman.

Anthony Mackie as Captain America

Anthony Mackie in NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 (Image via Getty)

Anthony Mackie returns as Sam Wilson, now taking on the role of Captain America. After taking the lead in Captain America: Brave New World earlier this year, he enters Avengers: Doomsday not just as a hero but as a cornerstone of the next Avengers era.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed his return on March 26, and it’s clear Marvel has big plans for him. Sam steps into a world where loyalties shift fast and every decision carries weight. His military past and deep connection to Steve Rogers make him a natural leader but also a potential lightning rod for friction. Especially with characters like U.S. Agent and the Thunderbolts sharing the same battlefield.

Born in New Orleans in 1978, Mackie built his career from the ground up. He first made waves in theater and earned an Obie Award back in 2002. Then came 8 Mile, where he held his own opposite Eminem as Papa Doc. Roles in The Hurt Locker and The Adjustment Bureau followed, with the former earning him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the AAFCA Awards.

Letitia Wright as Black Panther

Letitia Wright in 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Letitia Wright returns as Shuri, now fully established as the Black Panther, following her ascension in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022). Her appearance in Avengers: Doomsday was confirmed during Marvel’s livestream on March 26, 2025.

As Wakanda’s queen and scientific leader, Shuri’s role is expected to be both tactical and technological, especially in confronting Doctor Doom’s global threat. With Wakanda’s resources and her intellect, she may play a pivotal part in neutralizing Doom’s cosmic ambitions.

The return of Namor (Tenoch Huerta) adds possible complexity, as alliances or tensions from Wakanda Forever may resurface in Avengers: Doomsday.

Born on October 31, 1993, in Georgetown, Guyana, Letitia Wright began her acting career in British television before gaining recognition for her performance in Black Mirror, as reported by IMDb. She won the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2019 and was part of the Black Panther ensemble that received a SAG Award.

Supporting cast and their characters

The list of the supporting cast and their characters in Avengers: Doomsday includes-

Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier

Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter

Joseph Quinn as Human Torch

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

Lewis Pullman as Sentry

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

David Harbour as Red Guardian

Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Danny Ramirez as Falcon

Kelsey Grammer as Beast

Winston Duke as M’Baku

Tenoch Huerta as Namor

Production, direction, and plot details

Joe and Anthony Russo are stepping back into the MCU spotlight with Avengers: Doomsday, marking their first time behind the camera since Avengers: Endgame. This time, they’re teaming up with Kevin Feige once again. The film is a Marvel Studios and AGBO production, and it’s slated for a global IMAX release on May 1, 2026. Its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, is already locked in for May 7, 2027.

Longtime collaborator Stephen McFeely is writing the script while Alan Silvestri returns to score. Andy Park is handling concept art, and Sarah Finn continues her work as the franchise’s casting lead.

The project was initially introduced as The Kang Dynasty but shifted direction after Jonathan Majors exited the franchise. Now the story puts Robert Downey Jr. at the heart of the chaos. He’s not back as Iron Man but as Victor Von Doom.

As per IMDb, the plot kicks off with Doom breaking out of containment. A burst of cosmic energy throws everything off balance when the Silver Surfer crosses Earth’s orbit. What follows is a sharp turn into deception as Doom sets his sights on stealing that power. Things spiral from there.

The Fantastic Four step in. So do the Avengers. The result is a worldwide showdown. Cameras start rolling in London in the spring of 2025 for Avengers: Doomsday.

Stay tuned for more updates.

