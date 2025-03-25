"Who am I supposed to watch the movie for?" - Fans upset as Elizabeth Olsen says she won't return for Avengers 'Doomsday' or 'Secret Wars'

Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently revealed she wouldn't be returning for the upcoming Avenger films. While discussing her upcoming movie, The Assessment, during her interview with The Hollywood Reporter on March 24, 2025, the actress shared the update on not reprising her role in Doomsday and Secret Wars.

When asked if directors Joe and Anthony Russo would be extending her stay in London, where they would soon begin shooting for the two films. Olsen replied:

"No, I’m back. I just finished (shooting Panic Carefully). I’m moving on to filming a pilot for FX."

As the news spread, internet users shared their reactions, as one commented:

"So who am I supposed to watch the movie for?"

Many continued to question whether the upcoming Avenger movies were worth watching without Elizabeth Olsen.

"bye there’s no point of watching then," one person wrote.

"I guess I won’t be watching the two upcoming Avengers movies," another person said.

"both are tanking without her presence," another X user said.

Others criticized Marvel for losing out on a great character.

"Nahhh no Wanda, no watch Marvel fumbled the bag fr," a fan commented.

"Multiverse of Madness is one of the small handful of MCU entries post phase 3 that has actually been successful, why sideline a character for characters that the audiences have clearly rejected?" another person questioned.

"The way she’s the only current female Marvel character that actually has a fanbase…who am i supposed to care about now huh? she-hulk?" one person said.

Elizabeth Olsen starred as Scarlet Witch in six MCU films and one Disney+ show

During her interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Elizabeth Olsen elaborated on why she is no longer a part of the MCU. Explaining that she felt it was "important" to "make choices outside of Marvel," she stated:

"I didn’t realize this until about six years ago, but because Marvel and its influence takes up so much physical time and space in the world, it’s really important for me to make choices outside of Marvel that reflect my own taste."

Elizabeth Olsen added that she believed one's "taste" creates the kind of artist one wants to be. However, when agreeing to be a part of the MCU, she was not thinking about it. But working on projects outside the superhero films like The Assessment, she had the opportunity to reflect on the "kind of people (she) wanted to work with" and her "personal taste."

The actress has starred as Wanda Maximoff a.k.a. Scarlet Witch in six MCU films. This includes Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Avengers: Endgame, among others. She also played the character in the Disney+ show, WandaVision.

Elizabeth Olsen's final appearance was in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she seemingly sacrificed herself to destroy the Darkhold in all universes. However, the film received mixed reviews.

During her September 2024 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she told the host she thought her character was "dead," adding:

"I would bet to leave a window open. I had so much fun doing these movies. I would like to figure out how to cleverly be undead. We need to find the smartest writers to figure out how to make this all make sense. I’m open to ideas."

Earlier this year, Elizabeth Olsen's MOM co-star Benedict Cumberbatch admitted he wouldn't appear in Avengers: Doomsday before backtracking on his comment, according to Business Insider (January 29). In addition to Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr. will return to the MCU as Victor von Doom (villain of Doomsday).

Avengers: Doomsday is set for a May 2026 release, while Avengers: Secret Wars will drop a year later. Both films are set to be shot in production back-to-back.

