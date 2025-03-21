Fantastic Four: Is the Thing’s ultimate form stronger than the Hulk? Explained 

In the world of the Fantastic Four, one of the most debated topics among fans revolves around whether The Thing’s ultimate form could surpass the strength of the Hulk. Over the decades, these two Marvel titans have clashed numerous times, with outcomes varying based on circumstances and narrative choices. Traditionally, the Hulk’s anger-driven power levels have often outmatched The Thing’s consistent, rock-solid strength.

The Thing temporarily achieved a superior form after absorbing gamma energy, transforming into the "No-Thing" during Hulk #21. This transformation made him physically stronger than the Red Hulk. Another critical moment occurred in Fantastic Four #13, when The Thing, driven by emotional resolve, defeated a Puppet Master-controlled Hulk, as detailed by CBR on August 14, 2019.

More recently, according to a Nerdak Comics video published on October 17, 2024, in the Ultimate Comics: Doomsday series, Ben Grimm underwent a metamorphosis, unlocking a purple energy-based form likened to Marvel’s Wonder Man. This evolution in lore has reignited discussions on whether The Thing’s ultimate state can genuinely rival or eclipse the Hulk’s legendary strength.

Ben reappeared from the wreckage in human form, his orange shell gone, now glowing with purple energy, marking a major evolution for the Fantastic Four hero

Ben Grimm's purple transformation changed everything for both his character and the broader Fantastic Four saga. For years, fans recognized him as the orange, rock-skinned powerhouse known as The Thing. However, in this storyline, Ben's powers took a bold turn, and so did his role within the team.

In Marvel’s Ultimate Universe, this version of Ben wasn’t just the muscle. He was Reed Richards’ childhood friend who accompanied the group when a cosmic disaster transformed them into the Fantastic Four. Grimm’s mutation endowed him with that familiar craggy hide and brute strength.

Things shifted when Brian Michael Bendis and Rafa Sandoval recounted his story in Ultimate Comics: Doomsday. An alien energy blast struck Ben during a battle, triggering an unexpected reaction. The rocky exterior began to crumble away piece by piece. Then Ben started glowing with a brilliant purple light before suddenly exploding.

But that wasn’t the end. Ben returned, this time appearing fully human yet crackling with purple energy. As Screenrant reported on October 21, 2020, this transformation unlocked his ability to switch between his human body, his former Thing form, and a powerful energy-based version at will.

At the heart of the Fantastic Four, Ben’s emotional connection to Susan Storm has always added another layer to his story. In this version, just before his body gives way to the purple energy within him, Ben finally confesses his feelings to Sue. After the transformation, he retained his trademark strength and durability, now enhanced by energy projection in his new form.

The Thing didn’t just evolve physically; he stepped into a new chapter where power and emotion collided to reshape a classic Marvel hero.

The rivalry between The Thing and Hulk has long been a staple in Marvel comics. Traditionally, Hulk has been depicted as physically superior, a viewpoint supported by Stan Lee, who once stated (as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, October 21, 2016),

"Oh, the Hulk would win... in a fair fight, there’s no way the Hulk [would lose]"

Despite this, Ben Grimm has occasionally held his own against the Hulk, demonstrating his resilience. As outlined in Fantastic Four #13, Ben ultimately defeated the Hulk in a brutal battle while under mind control, according to CBR.com, August 14, 2019. Although the Hulk traditionally grows stronger with rage, Ben’s perseverance and heart enable him to land a decisive punch, knocking the Hulk out cold.

Ben’s powers have also fluctuated within other story arcs. In Hulk #21, Ben temporarily enhanced his cosmic radiation-based strength with gamma energy, transforming into the "No-Thing" and achieving a size that surpassed Hulk himself. However, this transformation came at a cost, as Ben's rage-driven form posed a risk to civilians.

