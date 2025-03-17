What color was Hulk when he first appeared in Marvel Comics?

The Incredible Hulk is one of the most iconic superheroes in Marvel Comics. He enjoys immense popularity among comic book readers and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. The Hulk takes his name from a large green swamp monster in the comics called the Heap.

In Marvel Comics, this superhero is said to be the alter ego of the shy and introverted scientific genius Dr. Robert Bruce Banner. Bruce was raised by an abusive father who was also a mad scientist. He gained his powers while trying to save a teenager during a bomb test that involved high concentrations of gamma radiation.

Over the years, the Hulk has appeared in various colors throughout the comics and cinematic universe, each representing a different personality and additional powers. According to Marvel Comics, this incredible superhero made his debut in the 1962 issue of The Incredible Hulk, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. In his debut, he was depicted as GREY to avoid any associations with an ethnic group.

However, the colorist for the initial series of Marvel Comics, Stan Goldberg, encountered issues with the grey coloring, leading to various shades of grey and even green in the issue. Ultimately, Lee opted to change the color to GREEN, which was consistently used in subsequent issues and retellings of the origin story.

The Incredible Hulk's origin story in Marvel Comics

Incredible Hulk (1962) #1 (Image via Marvel)

The Hulk made his Marvel Comics debut in the 1962 issue, The Incredible Hulk, which also introduced readers to his origin story. Bruce Banner was born to an abusive father on a US Army base. A genius from a young age, Banner attracted attention for his work in nuclear physics. As the Army sought to weaponize his research, it employed him at a base in New Mexico, where he befriended Betty Ross.

Later, as Bruce was about to test his new gamma radiation bomb, a teenager named Rick Jones accidentally wandered into the test field. During the test, a foreign agent permitted the procedure to go ahead while Banner tried to save the teenager.

Incredibly, he survived the detonation, but the radiation eventually transformed him into a massive, man-like creature. One of the survivors at the base dubbed him 'the Hulk.' After witnessing the transformation, Rick Jones felt guilty and decided to help the creature escape to safety. Rick and Bruce teamed up to secretly navigate his extraordinary situation as he began his adventures as the Incredible Hulk.

The Hulk across the Marvel Comics and Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)

The Hulk has been portrayed in multiple colors, each representing a different personality of Bruce Banner or a whole new character. Some notable versions of Hulk seen across the Marvel Comics are listed below:

1) The original Grey Hulk

Bruce's alter ego first appeared as a massive grey monster-like superhero in its original issue in 1962. Known as Joe Fixit in the comics, the character was initially portrayed as less of a mindless brute and more of a clever enforcer. He is also depicted working as a bouncer and mobster in Las Vegas following the bomb incident.

2) The Incredible Hulk (Green Hulk)

The revamped green version of the original superhero, more commonly known as the Incredible Hulk, is Bruce Banner's childlike, rage-fueled alter ego. This version is the most prominent one seen in comics, animated series, and the MCU (portrayed by Edward Norton and Mark Ruffalo) after the original was changed from grey to green due to ink issues.

His mindless, destructive rampages after declaring his famous "Hulk Smash!" catchphrase have made him highly popular and memorable among fans.

3) Professor Hulk

This version presented a peaceful Hulk in which Bruce Banner and the Hulk coexisted harmoniously. It combined Bruce's intelligence with brute strength while showing less inclination toward violence compared to his usual tendencies. This portrayal was first introduced in the 90s comic issues and later adapted for the big screen in the MCU's Avengers: Endgame.

4) Red Hulk

Thaddeus Ross as Red Hulk in Hulk (2008) #30.1. (Image via marvel.com)

The Red Hulk was introduced in Marvel Comics in Hulk #1 (2008) as the alter ego of General Thaddeus Ross, one of Bruce's greatest foes. While both possess immense strength, Red Hulk is regarded as being more tactically skilled due to Ross's military background, and he radiates heat as his anger increases. The character made his MCU debut in 2025, portrayed by Harrison Ford in Captain America: Brave New World.

5) She-Hulk

Bruce's cousin, Jennifer Walters, becomes She-Hulk after receiving a blood transfusion from him. She is portrayed as a tall, green-skinned superhero with an exceptionally high IQ and a wonderful sense of humor. She-Hulk debuted in the MCU through the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in 2022.

The Hulk Hogan controversy and the character's future

Ghost Rider and Hulk team up in Incredible Hulk (2023) #8. (Image via marvel.com)

After the famous then-WWF wrestler Hulk Hogan rose to fame with his role in Rocky III, he returned to the wrestling world. His surprising comeback and the support of fans led WWF to introduce him as 'The Incredible Hulk Hogan!' The name gained traction and caught the attention of Marvel Comics after his iconic victory over the Iron Sheik at WrestleMania in 1984.

This resulted in a quitclaim deal between Titan Sports (the parent company of WWE) and the comic giant, Marvel Comics, in 1984. It barred WWE from using the word 'incredible' in reference to Hulk Hogan for the next 20 years and also prohibited dressing him in green or purple.

Currently, in Marvel Comics, Hulk's storyline is inspired by the Immortal Hulk era, redefining the narrative into a blend of horror and psychological thriller. This version shows the dark side of the green monster and depicts him as nearly unkillable. The relaunch occurred in 2023 with the release of Incredible Hulk, as the character returned to its original green roots while being pursued by cosmic horrors.

The change in Hulk's character color has symbolized the evolving complexity of the superhero. Originally portrayed as a misunderstood grey monster, Hulk has evolved into a fan favorite over the years. With new storylines emerging across both comics and movies, his legacy is far from over. Whether shown smashing villains or confronting supernatural horrors, Hulk will continue to thrive in the comic world.

